Brown strikes out 10 as Canton beats Rockville for third straight win

VERNON, April 8, 2022 – Pitcher Devin Brown threw a complete game, struck out 10 and allowed just three hits to lead the Canton High baseball team to its third straight win with a 7-1 win over Rockville in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday. Brown (1-0) walked just three.

Canton (3-0, 2-0 NCCC) had eight hits led by Tanner Quinn, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Sammy Lincoln, who was 2-for-5 and one RBI. Robbie Dlubac had a double and drove in two runs. Shane LaPointe also doubled.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they travel to face Windsor Locks at 4 p.m.

Canton 7, Rockville 1
At Vernon
Canton (3-0)                 510  000  1  — 7-8-1
Rockville (1-1)              100  000  0   – 1-3-3
Devin Brown and Nate Asmar; Tiernan Doyle, Jacob Niemyczyk (3) and unknown; WP: Brown (1-0); LP: Doyle; 2B: Owen Federowicz (R), Robbie Dlubac (C), Shane LaPointe (C)

Avon game postponed
AVON, April 8, 2022 – Avon’s game with Glastonbury at Buckingham Field was postponed until next week on Thursday, April 14.

Farmington 5, Simsbury 1
SIMSBURY, April 8, 2022 – Farmington pitchers Garrett Snyder and Sanjay Patel combined to fan 16 batters to lead the River Hawks to a 5-1 win over Simsbury at Memorial Field on Friday. Snyder pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three hits while striking out 12.

Brendan Kelly had a single and two RBI for the River Hawks (1-1) while Brian Laduke had a single and one RBI. For Simsbury (0-2), Mitchell Wallman was 2-for-4 with a double.

Farmington 5, Simsbury 1
At Simsbury
Simsbury (0-2)              000  010  0  — 1-5-0
Farmington (1-1)           003  020  x  –  5-3-4
Evan Odegard, Jacob Cohen (5), Nick Cordani (5), Cameron Denalsky (7) and unknown; Garrett Synder, Sanjay Patel (6) and Thomas Keough; WP: Snyder; LP: Synder; 2B: Mitchell Wallman (S)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

