Brown strikes out 10 as Canton beats Rockville for third straight win

VERNON, April 8, 2022 – Pitcher Devin Brown threw a complete game, struck out 10 and allowed just three hits to lead the Canton High baseball team to its third straight win with a 7-1 win over Rockville in North Central Connecticut Conference play on Friday. Brown (1-0) walked just three.

Canton (3-0, 2-0 NCCC) had eight hits led by Tanner Quinn, who was 2-for-3 with one RBI and Sammy Lincoln, who was 2-for-5 and one RBI. Robbie Dlubac had a double and drove in two runs. Shane LaPointe also doubled.

Canton returns to action on Monday when they travel to face Windsor Locks at 4 p.m.

Canton 7, Rockville 1

At Vernon

Canton (3-0) 510 000 1 — 7-8-1

Rockville (1-1) 100 000 0 – 1-3-3

Devin Brown and Nate Asmar; Tiernan Doyle, Jacob Niemyczyk (3) and unknown; WP: Brown (1-0); LP: Doyle; 2B: Owen Federowicz (R), Robbie Dlubac (C), Shane LaPointe (C)

Avon game postponed

AVON, April 8, 2022 – Avon’s game with Glastonbury at Buckingham Field was postponed until next week on Thursday, April 14.

Farmington 5, Simsbury 1

SIMSBURY, April 8, 2022 – Farmington pitchers Garrett Snyder and Sanjay Patel combined to fan 16 batters to lead the River Hawks to a 5-1 win over Simsbury at Memorial Field on Friday. Snyder pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three hits while striking out 12.

Brendan Kelly had a single and two RBI for the River Hawks (1-1) while Brian Laduke had a single and one RBI. For Simsbury (0-2), Mitchell Wallman was 2-for-4 with a double.

Farmington 5, Simsbury 1

At Simsbury

Simsbury (0-2) 000 010 0 — 1-5-0

Farmington (1-1) 003 020 x – 5-3-4

Evan Odegard, Jacob Cohen (5), Nick Cordani (5), Cameron Denalsky (7) and unknown; Garrett Synder, Sanjay Patel (6) and Thomas Keough; WP: Snyder; LP: Synder; 2B: Mitchell Wallman (S)