Canton dominates Gilbert in baseball opener; Avon falls to Windsor

CANTON, April 4, 2022 – Sophomore Sammy Lincoln was 3-for-3 with four RBI and a pair of doubles while junior teammate Rob Dlubac was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a double as the Canton High baseball team opened the 2022 season with a 19-1 win over Gilbert at Bowdoin Field on Monday.

The Warriors (1-0) had 19 hits and eight doubles in a five-inning victory over the visiting Yellowjackets (0-1). Noah Asmar was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a team-high five RBI. Shane Lapointe added a two and two RBI while Andrew Cappabiance had two hits.

Starting pitcher Devin Brown went 2.2 innings and didn’t give up a hit to earn the win. Brown and reliever Nate Hiscox gave up just one run and struck out 12.

Gilbert’s lone hit was a single from Zach Richardson with two outs in the third inning.

It was the first victory for James Annunziato, who took over as head coach this spring, replacing Greg Brisco, who led the Warriors for eight seasons.

Canton returns to action Tuesday when they host Bolton at Bowdoin Field beginning at 4:15 p.m.

Canton 19, Gilbert 1 (5)

At Canton

Gilbert (0-1) 0 0 0 10 — 1-1-4

Canton (1-0) 6(10)0 3x – 19-19-3

Gilbert battery unavailable; Devin Brown, Nate Hiscox (3) and unknown; WP: Brown (1-0); LP: Caleb Goodell (0-1); 2B: Sammy Lincoln (C) 2, Noah Asmar (C) 2, Shane Lapointe (C), Rob Dlubac (C), Brown (C), Charlie Eck (C), Tanner Quinn (C)

Windsor 5, Avon 3

AVON, April 4, 2022 – Avon’s Tabor Engle had two hits while Jacob Wirth drove in two runs but Windsor beat Avon, 5-3, in the season opening game for both teams Monday at Buckingham Field.

David Pengal, Danny Galliher and Emmett Borenstein each singles for the Falcons (0-1). Windsor (1-0) scored four unanswered runs to erase a two-run Avon lead.

Avon starter Alex Grant went 5.1 innings, allowed five hits and struck out five in the loss. He also walked five batters.

Avon returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Tolland for a 3:45 p.m. contest.

Windsor 5, Avon 3

At Avon

Windsor (1-0) 100 121 0 — 5-5-3

Avon (0-1) 003 000 0 — 3-6-2

Windsor battery unavailable; Alex Grant, Parker Jobe (6), Danny Galliher (7) and Emmett Borenstein; WP: unknown; LP: Grant (0-1)