Granby wins second straight state championship

The Granby Memorial boys tennis won their second straight state championship Saturday with a 7-0 win over Shepaug.

MIDDLETOWN, June 4, 2022 – With eight of 10 starters returning from a squad that won the Class S championship a year ago, it wasn’t a surprise that the Granby Memorial boys tennis team was playing for another state championship on Saturday at Wesleyan University.

No. 5 Shepaug Valley made life difficult for the Bears but Granby’s experience and poise prevailed as the No. 2 Bears won their second straight Class S title with a 7-0 sweep of Shepaug.

“This was close,” long-time Granby coach Kevin Imbt said. “Our guys staved off match points in two of the matches. (The final score) is deceiving. Shepaug played it close.”

Granby (17-1, 10-0 NCCC) won two of four singles matches in three sets along with one doubles match.

It’s the fourth state championship banner for the Bears, who also won back-to-back Class S titles in 1979 and 1980 when the boys tournament was an individual singles and doubles tournament instead of a dual meet style event that began for the boys last year.

At No. 1 singles, Granby’s Noah Kroninger split the first two sets with Shepaug’s Lane Fa but prevailed in third set, 10-3. At No. 2 singles, Granby’s Andrew Giuliano split the first two sets with Shepaug’s John Wilt before prevailing in the third set, 7-5. Tyler Brown and Bryce Tomasino also won for Granby.

The Bears beat Westbrook, 6-1 in the semifinals but had a tough challenging quarterfinal bout, outlasting Stonington, 4-3, thanks to a win from Tomasino at fourth singles to secure the victory and advance.

Granby won the NCCC championship this spring and also captured the recent NCCC Tournament, placing a Granby player in the finals of all seven flights (four singles, three doubles).

Granby 7, Shepaug 0
At Middletown
Singles: Noah Kroninger (G) def. Lane Fa, 7-6, 3-6, 10-3 (pro set tiebreaker); Andrew Giuliano (G) def. John Wilt, 6-7, 6-2, 7-5 (pro set); Tyler Brown (G) def. Phil Ostrosky 6-1, 7-5; Bryce Tomasino (G) def. Myles Gronbach, 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: Liam Cramer/Tyler Kroninger (G) def. Kiap Faison/Charles Vanderbash, 6-2, 6-2; Jake Scott/Ethan Morton (G) def. Luis Missano/Owen Andrews, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1; Chase Alexander/Seth Mowry (G) def. Cam Goethner/Everett Gronbach, 6-3, 6-3
Records: Granby 17-1, Shepaug Valley 14-3

2022 NCCC standings

  NCCC Overall
xy-Granby 10-0 13-1
Ellington 8-2 11-5
Suffield 6-4 7-5
Windsor Locks 4-6 6-8
Rockville 2-8 2-14
Canton/East Granby 0-10 2-12
x-won league championship
y-won league tournament

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

