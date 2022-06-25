Schauffele retains slight lead at Travelers after three rounds

Xander Schauffele ended his third round at the 2022 Travelers Championship exactly where he began – with sole possession of the lead after shooting a 3-under par 67 at TPC River Highlands on Saturday in Cromwell.

He carded a 2-under par front nine, made his first bogey of the tournament on the 13th hole of his third round, then broke out of a tie for the lead with birdies on Nos. 16 and 17. At 17-under, Schauffele held a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay, the reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year. Cantlay, paired with Schauffele on Saturday, shot a bogey-free 63, the low round of the day.

“I thought I was pretty steady for the most part,” Schauffele said. “I would love to have that tee ball back on 13. For the most part I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to protect a lead, especially when it’s five shots and it’s easy to get comfortable. It’s easy to hit it to 30 feet out here with a wedge. But that’s just not going to be enough to win. So, I got to make a few more birdies tomorrow.”

Sahith Theegala had three birdies and an eagle in a seven-hole span of the back nine, shooting a 64 to get to 14-under par and in third place, three strokes behind Schauffele.

Kevin Kisner (13-under), Martin Laird (12-under) and K.H. Lee (12-under) all shot 66 and were in fourth place and a tie for fifth, respectively.

Amateur Michael Thorbjornsen, the Sanford University rising junior from Wellesley, Mass., playing on a sponsor exemption, was in a tie for seventh place at 11-under after his own 66.

“It’s been fun. I’ve been enjoying this course a lot. I remember playing the practice round I think on Monday or so or the pro-am.” Thorbjornsen said. “I thought it was very gettable, kind of suited my game, just hit drives in the fairway, hit some good approaches and you’ll have some good looks throughout the day. So, yeah, I’m just really excited for (Sunday) too.”

First-round co-leader Rory McIlroy shot a 2-over par 72 and is tied for 31st. Defending champion Harris English was in a tie for 11th at 10-under par with a group that included Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

Notables

On Sunday, Xander Schauffele will be seeking his sixth career PGA Tour title and first individual stroke-play victory since the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Patrick Cantlay, who partnered with Schauffele to win this season’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans, is trying to win his eighth career PGA Tour victory and seventh top-5 finish of the season with the low score of the day (63)

Schauffele and Cantlay play in the final round together for the second time in their careers on the PGA Tour,

After making his professional debut at the 2020 Travelers Championship, Sahith Theegala is after his first career PGA Tour title in his 38th He hopes to become the second rookie winner this season

In his third PGA Tour start, 20-year-old amateur Michael Thorbjornsen (T7) is looking to become the first amateur to win on PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson at 1991 Northern Telecom Open

Seven third round leaders have won at the Travelers since 2000: Chez Reavie (2019). Jordan Spieth (2017), Freddie Jacobson (2011), Stewart Cink (2008), J.J. Henry (2006), Peter Jacobsen (2003) and Phil Mickelson (2001).

Travelers Championship, third round scoreboard