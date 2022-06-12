Simsbury Legion rallies to beat Torrington in 8 innings in season debut

Thanks to three wild pitches in the top of the eighth inning, the Simsbury American Legion baseball team beat Torrington, 4-3, in eight innings in an extra-inning Zone 1 contest Sunday at Fuessenich Park in Torrington.

It was the season-opening game for both teams.

The host P38s had a 3-1 lead after five innings. Simsbury reliever Andrew Anastasio threw four innings of shutout baseball, not allowing a single hit, striking out five and walking one to earn the win.

Torrington (0-1) had a 3-1 lead going into the top of the sixth inning when Post 84 tied the game. Simsbury’s Nolan Conderino had a one-out single that got past the shortstop. Conderino stole second base and moved to third on a single by Anastastio. Luke Guyer’s two-run double tied the game at 3-3.

In the eighth inning, Anastasio reached base when he singled to left field. Thanks to three wild pitches, he scored the game-winning run for Simsbury (1-0).

Anastastio was the only player in the game with multiple hits. He was 2-for-4. Guyer, who went to East Granby High this spring, had just one hit, a two-run double in the sixth inning.

Torrington did threaten to take the lead in the eighth inning. The P38s loaded the bases with two outs thanks to two walks and an error in the field by Simsbury. But Anastasio got Raymond Campbell to ground out to Guyer at third base to end the contest.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday night at 5:45 p.m. when they visit West Hartford at Hall High in another Zone 1 contest beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Simsbury 4, Torrington 3 (8)

At Torrington

Simsbury (1-0) 100 002 01 — 4-6-3

Torrington (0-1) 120 000 00 — 3-3-2

Evan Odegard, Andrew Anastasio (4) and Matthew Fagnant; Joseph DiPippio, Chandler Coe (7) and Raymond Campbell; WP: Anastastio (1-0); LP: Coe (0-1); 2B: Luke Guyer (S), 3B: Chandler Coe (T)