Yard Goats fall to Patriots, forcing a winner-take-all game Sunday for playoff berth

SOMERSET, N.J., June 25, 2022 – The Hartford Yard Goats will play for a spot in the Eastern League playoffs on Sunday when they face the Somerset Yankees at 1 p.m. in Somerset, N.J.

The leader of the Eastern League’s Northeast Division after the first half of the season (69 games) secures a spot in September’s best-of-3 Northeast Division semifinal.

Somerset beat Hartford, 2-1, on Saturday night at TD Bank Ballpark leaving the two teams tied for first place in the Northeast Division with identical 43-25 records. The Yard Goats have never secured a playoff berth in Hartford. The last time the franchise was in the playoffs was 2009 when the team was called the New Britain Rock Cats.

Somerset, the Double A affiliate of the New York Yankees, took a 1-0 lead in the third inning off Yard Goats starting pitcher Nick Bush. Anthony Volpe, one of the Yankees’ top minor league prospects, led off with a double, and Elijah Dunham drove him in with a single to center field to make it 1-0.

The Patriots made it 2-0 on Jesus Bastidas’ solo homer in the fourth inning.

Hartford, the Double A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, had several chances to score runs off Somerset starter Will Warren. Hartford stranded four men over the first three innings, and had runners at second and third in the fifth but could not score. Warren worked into the fifth inning before turning it over to the bullpen.

The Yard Goats scored in the eighth inning with a two-out rally. Aaron Schunk doubled, and Brenton Doyle followed with an RBI double to make it 2-1. Steven Jennings came in to relieve Emanual Ramirez and retired the final out with runners at first and second base.

Hartford had another great chance in the ninth inning as Daniel Montano smashed a one-out double. However, Coleman retired the final two batters to earn the save.

On Friday night, Hartford’s Michael Baird pitched into the seventh inning and home runs from teammates Jimmy Herron and Michael Toglia lifted the Goats to a 5-2 win and within one win of the first half division title. Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman pitched the seventh inning on MLB rehab, and allowed a double to Yard Goats SS Ezeqiel Tovar, who extended his hitting-streak to ten games.

Right-handed pitcher Noah Davis will start for the Yard Goats on Sunday against righty Luis Medina for the Patriots. The Yard Goats have won 20 of their last 25 road games.

The broadcast can be heard on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

If Hartford loses Sunday’s game, they will have a second chance to earn a Northeast Division playoff berth. They could win the second half title in the Northeast Division or if the Patriots win the second half title, Hartford could qualify with the best overall record in the division for the season among the other teams in the Northeast Division.

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin’ Donuts Park on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Mets’ Double A squad.