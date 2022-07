2022 Connecticut Little League softball state tournaments

MAJOR DIVISION SOFTBALL (ages 11-12)

Section I

At Milford (Brewster Field)

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: Fairfield (D2) vs. Milford (D4), 5:30 p.m.

Friday, July 8

No game

Saturday, July 9

Game 2: Fairfield (D2) vs. Milford (D4), 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 10

Game 3, Fairfield (D2) vs. Milford (D4), 11 a.m. if necessary

Section II

At Simsbury

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: D3 vs. Wallingford (D5), 6 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Game 2: Simsbury (D6) vs. game 1 winner, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Simsbury (D6) vs. game 1 loser, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Championship (One-game playoff): Two teams with best record, 4 p.m.

Section III

At Waterford

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: East Haddam/Guilford (D9) vs. D10, 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Game 2:Rocky Hill (D7) vs. game 1 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: Rocky Hill (D7) vs. game 1 loser, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Championship (One-game playoff): Two teams with best record, 4 p.m.

Section IV

At South Windsor

Thursday, July 7

Game 1: South Windsor (D8) vs. Mansfield/Ashford (D12), 7 p.m.

Friday, July 8

Game 2: D11 vs. game 1 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

Game 3: D11 vs. game 1 loser, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 10

Championship (One-game playoff): Two teams with best record, 4 p.m.

Final Four

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Wednesday, July 13

Game 1: S1 champion vs. S2 champion, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: S3 vs. S4 , 5:30 p.m., Greenleaf Park

Thursday, July 14

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 11 a.m.

Sunday, July 17

Championship: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, if necessary, 1 p.m.



Junior Softball (ages 13-14)

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Tuesday, July 5

Center Valley-Canton (D6), Watertown/Oakville (D3) 5

Wednesday, July 6

Game 2: Center Valley vs. D5

Thursday, July 7

Game 3: D5 vs. Watertown/Oakville, 8 p.m.

Friday, July 15

Game 4, championship: Team with two best records, 6 p.m., Orange

NOTE: Central Valley is comprised of players from two leagues — Canton and Burlington/Harwinton.

Senior softball (ages 15-16)

At Bristol (Rockwell Park)

Monday, July 11

Game 1: D5 vs. D11, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 12

Game 2: D12 vs. winner game 1, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 13

Game 3: D12 vs. loser game 1

Friday, July 15

Game 4, championship: Two teams with best records, 5:30 p.m.