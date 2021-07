2021 Connecticut Little League softball state tournament results.

Major Division softball (ages 11-12)

Final Four

At Waterford

Friday, July 16

Wallingford (D5) 6, Milford (D4) 3

Middletown (D9) 13, South Windsor (D8) 9

Saturday, July 17

Game 3: Wallingford vs. Middletown

Game 4: Milford vs. South Windsor

Sunday, July 18

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 7

Monday, July 19

Game 6, Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7

Tuesday, July 20

Game 7: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 7, if needed

Section 1

At Fairfield

Saturday, July 10

Milford (D6) 6, Darien (D1) 2

Sunday, July 11

Milford 8, Fairfield (D2) 0

Monday, July 12

Darien 5, Fairfield 4

Tuesday, July 13

Final: Milford 3, Darien 1

Section 2

At Wallingford

Friday, July 9

Wallingford (D5) 13, Simsbury (D6) 0

Saturday, July 10

Wallingford 5, Seymour (D3) 3

Sunday, July 11

Seymour 10, Simsbury 0

Monday, July 12

Final: Wallingford 2, Seymour 1

Section 3

At Durham

Saturday, July 10

Rocky Hill (D7) 6, Waterford (D10) 3

Sunday, July 11

Rocky Hill 9, Middletown (D9) 2

Monday, July 12

Middletown 11, Waterford 0

Tuesday, July 13

Final: Middletown 4, Rocky Hill 3

Section 4

At Franklin

Saturday, July 10

South Windsor (D8) 3, Sprague/Franklin/Canterbury (SFC)/Coventry (D11) 2

Sunday, July 11

South Windsor 2, Woodstock (D12) 0

Monday, July 12

Woodstock 8, SFC/Coventry 6

Tuesday, July 13

Final: South Windsor 10, Woodstock 1

Senior Softball

Monday, July 19

Game 1: Waterford (D10) vs. Mansfield/Ashford (D12)

Game 2: Meriden (D5) vs. D11

Tuesday, July 20

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2

Wednesday, July 21

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3

Thursday, July 22

Game 6: Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5

Game 7: If needed

Junior Softball

At Orange (Old Tavern Field)

Saturday, July 17

Fairfield (D2) 11, Ansonia (D3) 0

Sunday, July 18

Fairfield vs. Bristol (D5), 2 p.m.

Monday, July 19

Ansonia vs. Bristol, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20

Final: Top 2 teams, 5:30 p.m.

Minor Division (ages 9-11)

At Milford (Brewster Field)

Saturday, July 10

Milford (D4) 12, Fairfield (D2) 4

Thursday, July 15

Milford 16, Old Lyme/Lyme (D10) 1

Saturday, July 17

Game 3: Old Lyme/Lyme vs. Fairfield

Sunday, July 18

Final: Milford vs. game 3 winner, 11 a.m.

Age 8-10 Softball

Section 1

At Darien

Thursday, July 15

Wilton (D1) 7, Fairfield (D2) 3

Friday, July 16

Milford (D4) def. Wilton

Saturday, July 17

Milford 6, Fairfield 5

Sunday, July 18

Final: Milford vs. Wilton, 11 a.m.

Section 2

At Granby and Simsbury

Thursday, July 15

Wallingford (D5) 15, Seymour (D3) 0

Friday, July 16

Wallingford 10, East Granby/Granby 0

Sunday, July 18

Game 3: East Granby/Granby vs. Seymour, 2 p.m. at Simsbury (Memorial Park)

Sunday, July 18

Final: Wallingford vs. game 3 winner, 4:15 p.m. at Simsbury (Memorial Park)

Section 3

At Rocky Hill

Friday, July 16

Glastonbury (D7) 15, Waterford (D10) 5

Saturday, July 17

Glastonbury vs. Madison (D9), 4 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Waterford vs. Madison, 4 p.m.

Final: Top 2 teams, 6 p.m.

Section 4

At Windsor

Friday, July 16

Enfield (D8) vs. D11

Saturday, July 17

D8 vs. D11

Sunday, July 18

D8 vs. D11 if necessary

State finals

At Durham (Coginchaug)

Wednesday, July 21

Game 1: Section 1 vs. Section II champion, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Section 3 vs. Section 4 champion, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 22

Game 3: Winner game 1 vs. winner game 2, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4: Loser game 1 vs. loser game 2, 7:45 p.m.

Friday, July 23

Game 5: Winner game 4 vs. loser game 3, 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 24

Game 6, Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 25

Game 7, Final: Winner game 3 vs. winner game 5, 6 p.m., if necessary