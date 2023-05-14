Munroe will be getting a raise in second year from Whale

Connecticut Whale defender Allie Munroe is getting a raise in the second year of her two-year deal with the Premier Hockey Federation squad.

On Thursday, the Whale announced that Munroe and the team agreed to revise her contract, increasing her salary to $105,000. A year ago, she made $52,800. She will be the fourth player on the team with a six-figure salary next season.

Earlier in the week, Connecticut announced they modified the second year of two-year deals with Kennedy Marchment and Taylor Girard. Marchment will get $130,000 next season with Girard getting $110,000.

In April, Olympic gold medalist and eight-time world champion Kacey Bellamy, 35, signed a one-year deal to play with the Whale in 2023-24 for $122,000 with a $7,000 signing bonus.

The PHF raised their salary cap from $750,000 a year ago to $1.5 million per team for the upcoming season.

“Allie is an anchor on the blue line for us,” Whale general manager Alexis Moed said. “Her steady and consistent play has established her as a top defender for our club and within the league. She had great success this past season contributing from the blue line which earned her top billing amongst league defensive players in point production.”

A native of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia in Canada who played college hockey at Syracuse, Munroe was the only defender to crack the league’s top five assist leaders last season (15), trailing Marchment and Girard. Munroe finished the year with 16 points (one goal, 15 assists).

“I’m so excited to be back with the Whale for another season,” Munroe said. “The support from the fans and ISCC has been incredible. Last season didn’t end the way we wanted but I am grateful to have another opportunity to compete for the Isobel cup and hopefully bring it to Connecticut in season 9.”

Information from a PHF news release included in this report.