Yard Goats return home after long trip and get shutout

HARTFORD, June 6, 2023 – Pitcher Clay Better allowed just two hits in six innings of work and struck out 11 to lead the visiting Somerset Patriots to a 4-0 shutout win over the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin’ Park on Tuesday night in front of 6,455 fans.

Back home after a two-week road trip, the Yard Goats (23-28) were handcuffed by Better, who was making his tenth start of the season and improved to 4-2.

The Patriots (30-21), who rank second in the Eastern League in runs scored, got on the board first. Shortstop Trey Sweeney used a leadoff double, a stolen base, and a wild pitch by Hartford starter Nick Garcia to propel the away side to an early 1-0 advantage.

Over the next four innings, Somerset, the Double A affiliate of the New York Yankees, added three runs to its lead highlighted by a solo home run by T.J. Rumfield and Aaron Palensky apiece.

Hartford threatened in the fourth getting a two-out walk from Hunter Goodman. Zac Veen’s fifth double of the season would put two runners in scoring position, but the Yard Goats could not capitalize.

Grant Lavigne amassed his fourth hit in his last seven games with a single in the fifth inning. The former first-round selection now has 44 hits on the 2023 campaign so far, third on the Goats roster.

Out of the bullpen for the Rockies affiliate, Evan Justice, Jacob Kostyshock, and Michael Petersen combined for three scoreless innings to finish the contest. Justice struck out two or more batters for the fourth time out of the bullpen this season while Petersen sat down the first three batters he saw in the top of the ninth inning.

Somerset 4, Hartford 0

At Hartford

Somerset (30-21) 110 110 000 — 4-7-0

Hartford (23-28) 000 000 000 — 0-2-1

Beeter, Mauricio (7), Jennings (9) and Wells; Garcia, Ethridge (6), Del-Bonta Smith (6), Justice (7), Kostyshock (8), Petersen (9) and Fulford; WP: Beeter (4-2); LP: Garcia (0-5); 2B: Veen (H) Sweeney (S), Wells (S); HR: Rumfield (S), Palentsky (S)