Burlington sweeps Amenia to advance to Tri-State League semifinal

BURLINGTON, July 31, 2023 – Josue Lopez hit a two-run home run and starting pitcher Ty Morin pitched six strong innings as the Burlington Hunters beat the Amenia, N.Y., Monarchs on Monday night, 8-5,at Lewis Mills High to sweep their best-of-three first round series.

With the win, Burlington (15-7) swept the series, 2-0 and advances to the league semifinals at No. 2 seed Bethlehem beginning Friday at Fuessenich Park in Torrington at 7 p.m.

Amenia (9-13) took an early 2-0 lead on a two-run single from Kenny Schufelt in the first inning but the Hunters responded with three runs, including a two-run homer from Lopez to take the lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Burlington scored an additional four runs in the second inning to extend their lead to 7-2. Morin got he win for the Hunters on the mound with reliever Taylor Donofrio picking up an 11-out save.