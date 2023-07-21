Jim Spirito helps Crushers beat Connecticut Gamecocks, 1-0

CANTON, July 20, 2023 – Pitcher Jim Spirito threw his fourth complete game of the season and helped the Canton Crushers snap a nine-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over the Connecticut Gamecocks Thursday night at Bowdoin Field.

Spirito, who improved to 3-5 on the season, gave up just four hits and struck out nine in seven innings of work. He walked just two and extended his team record for career pitching wins to 10.

There were few opportunities in the game, but Canton (4-14) cashed in on their chance.

In the fifth inning, Steve Dubois doubled to right field and moved to third base on a single from Sean Bahre. Dubois scored on a sacrifice fly from Mike Sullivan for the game-winning run.

Connecticut (4-12) threatened in the second inning. Thanks to a double, single and a walk, the bases were loaded with two outs. But Spirito struck out Torres to end the threat and keep the game scoreless.

It was the first 1-0 victory for the Crushers in team history.

The Crushers have two games this weekend to complete the regular season. Canton hosts Burlington on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bowdoin Field and host Brass City on Sunday at 4 p.m.

All 10 teams qualify for the league playoffs so the Crushers will most likely be on the road for their opening round contest on Tuesday, July 25. Canton will be part of the single-elimination qualification round. With a win, Canton could advance to the best-of-3 quarterfinal round.

Canton 1, Connecticut 0

At Canton

CT Gamecocks (4-12) 000 000 0 — 0-4-1

Canton (4-14) 000 010 x — 1-5-0

Mike Nanai and unknown; Jim Spirito and Jake Bryant; WP: Spirito (3-5); LP: Nanai; 2B: Neal (CT), Steve Dubois (Canton), Matt Rose (Canton)

Bethlehem 14, Canton 7

At Canton (July 13)

Bethlehem (14-4) 016 000 7 — 14-13-1

Canton (3-14) 000 410 2 — 7-9-1

Justin Koutros, Sam Williams (4) and unknown; Cam Gaudet and Jake Bryant; WP: Koutros; LP: Gaudet (0-2); 2B: Joe Rupe (B) 2, Joseph Michaels (B), Greg Campbell (B), Ryan Reynolds (B), Palumbo (B); 3B: Matt Rose (Ca), HR: Jack Rose (Ca)