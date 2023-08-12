Daigle helps Bethlehem to force a decisive game three with a 5-4 victory

Bethlehem pitcher Keegan Daigle struck out 12 batters and allowed just five hits to help Bethlehem beat Tri-Town, 5-4, on Saturday at Municipal Stadium and tie the Tri-State League championship series at 1-1.

The two teams will play for the championship in the decisive game three on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at Municipal Stadium.

The Plowboys (21-5) beat the two-time defending league champion Trojans for the third time this season, beating the Trojans (23-3) for the second time in their last three games. Bethlehem is the only team to beat Tri-Town this season.

Bethlehem took a 5-0 lead in the game. The Plowboys took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jon Wilson walked, moved to second on a single from Greg Campbell (3-for-3) and scored on a RBI single from Matt Mancini.

In the fourth inning, Ricky Descoteaux led off with a double and moved to third on a single from Campbell. Descoteaux scored on an infield ground ball out with Campbell scoring on a RBI double from Joe Rupe for a 3-0 lead.

Bethlehem added two more runs to their ledger in the seventh on Descoteaux’s two-run double that drove in Chase Belisle and Alex James.

Tri-Town added a run in the bottom of the seventh inning on a two-out infield single from Tommy Troy.

The two-time defending champion Trojans rallied again in the bottom of the ninth inning. Austin Patenaude singled and moved to third base on a double from Mike Fabiaschi. (2-for-4). Austin Swanson’s had a two-run single to drive in two runs. Swanson cut the lead to one run, 5-4, scoring on a throwing error.

But that would be as close as Tri-Town would get on this sunny, warm August afternoon.

Tri-Town is looking to become just the second team since the Tri-State League began in 1968 to win three straight league championships. The Torrington Rebels won four in a row from 1992-95.

The Plowboys are looking for their first Tri-State League title since 2010.

It will be the ninth time in the last 12 seasons that the best-of-3 championship series goes to a decisive third game. Tri-Town is 3-2 in game three with victories in 2021, 2018 and 2013 to bring home the championship.

Bethlehem is 4-2 in game three with championship series victories in 2005, 2002, 2001 and 1998.

Bethlehem 5, Tri-Town 4

At Waterbury

Bethlehem (21-5) 100 200 020 — 5-11-1

Tri-Town (23-3) 000 000 013 — 4-8-0

Keegan Daigle, Kyle Blanche (9) and Chase Belise; Bobby Chatfield and Joe Grantmeyer; WP: Daigle; LP: Chatfield; Save: Blanche; 2B: Joe Rupe (B), Evan Scribner (TT), Mike Fabiaschi (TT)

UPDATE: Sunday’s game time was moved to 2 p.m. to give city officials time to prepare the field after rain on Saturday night.