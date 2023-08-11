Lions Club to host Hometown Festival on Sept. 22-24 at Thompson Brook School

AVON – The Avon Lions Club will sponsor the Farmington Valley Hometown Festival Sept. 22-24 at Thompson Brook School in Avon with a fireworks display on Friday night, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m.

The Hometown Festival will include 12 carnival rides, along with games and the usual carnival fare. In addition, eight food trucks and a mobile pub have committed to attend the event.

“Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses and are an excellent way to foster community engagement,” said Heidi Zacchera, president of the Avon Lions Club. Sponsorship opportunities are available at every level.

Specific items needed for the event include a large tent , tables and chairs, storm fencing, porta-potties, light generator towers, dumpsters, and garbage/recycling containers. Local organizations are also invited to volunteer and support this community-building event. If you are interested in more information, contact Zacchara at 860-558-3773 or [email protected].

The Avon Lions Club has been active since 1951. Charitable efforts include school vision screenings, food drives, support for social services and more. For more about the Avon Lions Club, visit our Facebook page or email [email protected]. Meetings are held the first Wednesday of each month.