Simsbury, Granby will be recognized with a Michaels Achievement Cup

CHESHIRE, January 12, 2021 – Simsbury High and Granby High are two of 16 Connecticut schools that is being recognized with a Michaels Achievement Cup award for the 2019-20 academic year.

The Michaels Cup is awarded to schools with outstanding athletic programs that have a willingness to subscribe to the CIAC’s Class Act Sportsmanship standards, empowering students to take an active role in their school climate and their continued support for community service. The schools have made sportsmanship a priority.

The schools will be formally recognized during a virtual sportsmanship conference on February 10.

It’s the fourth straight year that Simsbury has been honored with a Michaels Achievement Cup and the sixth time in the last seven years.

Other schools to be honored include Amity-Woodbridge, Bethel, Bloomfield, Brookfield, Joel Barlow, Ledyard, Lyme-Old Lyme, Norwalk, Wolcott Tech-Torrington, Stamford, Suffield, Woodstock Academy, Westbrook and Weston.

When it was first started in the 1980s, the award was to recognize outstanding athletic programs. In 2008, the CIAC took over administration of the program and in recent years, schools were recognized for their sportsmanship, participation, athletic scholarship, athletic personnel, equity, chemical free initiatives and athletic achievement.