Blais has a goal as Suffield co-op rallies to beat Conard/Hall

WEST HARTFORD, Jan. 15, 2021 – Canton junior Sophia Blais had a goal and an assist as the Suffield High co-op girls hockey team rallied from a three-goal deficit on Monday morning to beat Conard/Hall and win their second straight contest, 4-3 at Veteran’s Memorial Arena.

Conard/Hall had a 3-0 lead in the second period before the Wildcats cut the lead to two goals.

Blais had a goal in the third period as Suffield, which includes players from Canton, Ellington, E.O. Smith, Granby, Windsor and Northwestern, scored three times in the third period to secure the win. She is the lone Canton player on the co-op team. Bridget McGann had three goals for Conard/Hall.

Suffield improves to 2-1 on the season and will return to the ice on Friday when they face the Mercy/Northwest Catholic co-op team.

The Suffield co-op lost their opening game to Simsbury on Friday, 3-2 before earning their first win of the season on Saturday with a 5-1 win over the Avon co-op squad.

