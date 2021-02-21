Suffield co-op tops Storm for third straight win

ENFIELD, Feb. 20, 2021 – Freshman Brianna Morden had three goals and goalie Teaghan Mabrysmith pitched a shutout as the Suffield High co-op girls hockey team won their third straight game over the East Catholic co-op program Saturday night at Enfield Twin Rinks.

Suffield, which is a co-op program with players from Canton, Ellington, E.O. Smith, Granby, Windsor and Northwestern Regional, improves to 3-1 on the season. The Wildcats return to action on Wednesday when they travel to West Hartford to face the Mercy/Northwest Catholic co-op squad.

The East Catholic program, which goes by the name of Storm, consists of players from five programs including Glastonbury, South Windsor, Rockville and Tolland.

Canton junior Sophia Blais, is the only Warrior in the Suffield co-op program.