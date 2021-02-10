Burke has career-high 36 points in Canton’s opening day win over Windsor Locks

Josh Burke scored a career-high 36 points as the Canton High boys basketball team opened the 2021 campaign with a dominating 83-41 road win over Windsor Locks – their first victory over the Raiders on opening day.

Burke also had a career-high seven three-point shots to lead the Warriors. Burke erased his previous high of 28 points against HMTCA last January. Silas Sawtelle also had a career-high for the Warriors with 16 points and a pair of three-point shots. Sawtelle’s previous best was 13 points against East Granby last January.

Canton had eight players score as the Warriors scored 83 points – the third-most they’ve scored on opening day. The Warriors’ record for most points scored on opening day is 86 points in a win over Portland in 2010.

With the victory, Canton head coach Craig Archambault moved into second place for career victories in the boys basketball program. Archambault, who is beginning his ninth season, has a career record of 129-61 and one more victory than Eric Deegan (128-115) from 2002-12. The program record for career wins is held by Bill Mudano, who was 173-155 in 15 years of coaching from 1974-88.

The Warriors return to action on Friday night when they host Suffield High beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the first home game of the season. You can see the game on the NFHS network. Only two members of a Canton player’s immediate family will be allowed in the gym. No visiting fans will be allowed. Look for Canton or Suffield to find the contest.

Canton dropped three previous opening day matchups to Windsor Locks in 1988, 1952 and 1945. All were lopsided affairs. The closest loss was a 20-point defeat in 1952, 55-35.

Canton 83, Windsor Locks 41

At Windsor Locks

Canton (83) Brandon Powell 0-2-2, Luke Maher 3-0-6, Isaiah Reece 0-0-0, Colin Mackin 3-0-6, Ryan McGoldrick 2-1-6, Silas Sawtelle 7-0-16, Nate Lincoln 3-1-7, Josh Burke 11-5-36, Andrew Cappabianca 0-0-0, Nathan Cournean 2-0-4. Totals 31 9-83

Windsor Locks (41) Calvin Ampofo 2-0-4, Jayden Buckle 2-4-8, Joey Sisum 0-0-0, Coden Suavedra 2-37, Vahari Snowden 1-0-2, Jaheime Thomas 0-0-0, Jamari Murelli 7-1-17, Abraham Harris 0-0-0, Aiden Walker 0-0-0, Aulfon Walcott 1-0-3. Totals 15-8-41

Canton (1-0) 27 14 22 20 — 83

Windsor Locks (0-1) 12 17 6 6 — 41

Three-point goals: Murelli (WL) 3, Walcott (WL), McGoldrick (Ca), Sawtelle (Ca) 2, Burke (Ca) 7