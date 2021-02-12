Defensive stand in third quarter lifts Canton over Suffield

CANTON, Feb. 12, 2021 – Josh Burke had 22 points and Silas Sawtelle added 16 as the Canton High boys basketball team beat Suffield, 52-43 on Friday night in the home opener for the Warriors.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Canton High coach Craig Archambault said. “They’re bigger than us in a lot of positions. We just grinded it out.”

The key was holding the Wildcats (0-2) to just three points in the third quarter and building up a 10-point lead.

“We have been focusing a lot on defense and rebounding. We had a lot of contributions off the bench,” Archambault said. “It was ugly, but we found a way to win.”

Freshman Michael Coggins led Suffield with 14 points while senior Owen Liss added 12.

The Warriors (2-0) return to action on Wednesday night when they host East Granby at 6:45 p.m. in another NCCC West contest.

Canton 52, Suffield 43

At Canton

Suffield (43) Ryan Levis 2-0-4, Owen Liss 4-4-12, Michael Coggins 5-1-14, Josh Woodbury 4-0-9, Riley Webb 1-2-4. Totals 16-7-43

Canton (52) Brandon Powell 2-0-4, Isaiah Reece 1-0-3, Ryan McGoldrick 0-2-2, Silas Sawtelle 3-10-16, Nate Lincoln 1-2-5, Josh Burke 6-7-22. Totals 13-21-52

Suffield (0-2) 8 14 3 18 — 43

Canton (2-0) 9 15 11 17 —52

Three-point goals: Reese (Ca), Burke (Ca) 3, Coggins (S) 3, Woodbury (S)