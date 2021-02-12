Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Defensive stand in third quarter lifts Canton over Suffield – The Collinsville Press
Boys Basketball

Defensive stand in third quarter lifts Canton over Suffield

CANTON, Feb. 12, 2021 – Josh Burke had 22 points and Silas Sawtelle added 16 as the Canton High boys basketball team beat Suffield, 52-43 on Friday night in the home opener for the Warriors.

“It was a hard-fought game,” Canton High coach Craig Archambault said. “They’re bigger than us in a lot of positions. We just grinded it out.”

The key was holding the Wildcats (0-2) to just three points in the third quarter and building up a 10-point lead.

“We have been focusing a lot on defense and rebounding. We had a lot of contributions off the bench,” Archambault said. “It was ugly, but we found a way to win.”

Freshman Michael Coggins led Suffield with 14 points while senior Owen Liss added 12.

The Warriors (2-0) return to action on Wednesday night when they host East Granby at 6:45 p.m. in another NCCC West contest.

Canton 52, Suffield 43
At Canton
Suffield (43) Ryan Levis 2-0-4, Owen Liss 4-4-12, Michael Coggins 5-1-14, Josh Woodbury 4-0-9, Riley Webb 1-2-4. Totals 16-7-43
Canton (52) Brandon Powell 2-0-4, Isaiah Reece 1-0-3, Ryan McGoldrick 0-2-2, Silas Sawtelle 3-10-16, Nate Lincoln 1-2-5, Josh Burke 6-7-22. Totals 13-21-52
Suffield (0-2)                  8  14    3  18  — 43
Canton (2-0)                   9  15  11  17 —52
Three-point goals: Reese (Ca), Burke (Ca) 3, Coggins (S) 3, Woodbury (S)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

