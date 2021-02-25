Burke, Sawtelle lead undefeated Canton past SMSA

CANTON, Feb. 25, 2021 – Josh Burke and Silas Sawtelle combined to score 46 points to lead the undefeated Canton High boys basketball team to a 66-55 victory over SMSA Thursday night in NCCC West play. Both players had three 3-point shots with Burke scoring a game-high 24 points and Sawtelle adding 22.

It was the 12th straight win for the Warriors, who closed out the 2020 campaign with eight straight victories before the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the CIAC state tournament.

The Warriors (4-0) return to action on Tuesday when they travel to Windsor Locks for a 6:30 p.m. contest against the Raiders.

Canton 66, SMSA 55

At Canton

SMSA (55) King Shaw 3-1-8, Elon Munroe 5-4-14, Alsharif Bogar 4-1-10, Kemani Thompson 4-2-10, Jy’quay Moore 2-0-5, Tre Daniels 1-0-2, Daniel Hernandez 1-0-2, Alex Korsky 2-0-4. Totals 22-8

Canton (66) Brandon Powell 0-0-0, Luke Maher 6-1-3, Colin Mackin 0-1-1, Ryan McGoldrick 1-2-4, Silas Sawtelle 8-3-22, Nate Lincoln 1-0-2. Josh Burke 9-3-24. Totals 25-10

SMSA (3-1) 8 16 15 16 — 55

Canton (4-0) 11 20 14 21 – 66

Three-point goals: Shaw (S), Moore (S), Bogar (S), Sawtelle (Ca) 3, Burke (Ca) 3