Three-goal outburst leads Newington co-op squad to third win of season

SOUTH WINDSOR, Feb. 20, 2021 – The Newington High co-op ice hockey team scored three goals in the second period to snap a 1-1 tie and remain undefeated with a 5-2 victory over E.O. Smith/Tolland in CCC South action on Saturday at South Windsor Arena.

The Indians, who have players from five schools including Canton, Berlin, Manchester and Cromwell, improve to 3-0-1 on the season.

Newington gave up a season-low 20 shots on net sparked by Canton defensemen Braeden Humphrey and Evan Howard. Both helped the scoring effort as well with Howard getting two assists and Humphrey getting one assist.

Kilian Ranger and Sam Hedlund each had two goals and two assists for Newington co-op while Thomas Quirk also scored for the Blue and Gold. Goalie Andrew Fogarty stopped 18 shots to earn the victory in net.

Newington co-op returns to the ice on Wednesday night when they travel to West Hartford to face Hall/Southington at Veteran’s Memorial Arena beginning at 7:20 p.m. The game will be available to be streamed online through LiveBarn.com.

The Indians began the season with a 2-0 win over Conard on Feb. 10, battled to a 2-2 tie with Hall/Southington on Feb. 13 and beat the Rocky Hill co-op team earlier this week, 4-2.

Newington co-op 5, EOS/Tolland 2

At South Windsor

Newington (3-0-1) 1 3 1 — 5

EOS/Tolland (1-4) 1 1 0 — 2

Goals: Killian Ranger (N) 2, Sam Hedlund (N) 2, Thomas Quirk (N), Conor O’Brien (EOS), Keegan Hodkinson (EOS); Assists: Ranger 2, Hedlund 2, Evan Howland (N) 2, Mike Deegan (N), Braeden Humphrey (N), Joey Petronio (N); Cameron Sterling (EOS) 2, Patrick Brennan (EOS); Saves: Andrew Fogarty (N) 18, Daniel Polgun (EOS) 25