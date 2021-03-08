Avon snaps 5-game losing streak with win over Mills; Canton outlasts East Granby

BURLINGTON, March 8, 2021 – Sophie Mango scored a game-high 17 points and the Falcons gave up a season-low 15 points as Avon snapped a five-game losing streak with a 34-15 win over Lewis Mills Monday night in CCC Region B play.

Katelyn Wankier scored seven points while Adi Standish scored five as Avon avenged a 21-point loss to the Spartans in February.

Brianna Pelchar, who had 16 points in the win over Avon in February, led the Spartans (1-8) with six points.

Avon (3-6) returns to action when they host Farmington at 6 p.m. on Thursday night. Fans can watch the game on Avon’s YouTube channel.

Avon 34, Lewis Mills 15

At Burlington

Avon (34) Jocee Powers 1-0-2, Sophie Mango 8-0-17, Lindsey Arigoni 0-0-0, Jordyn Platz 0-0-0, Macy Gill 0-1-1, Ashley Blackmore 0-0-0, Erin Geary 0-0-0, Katelyn Wankier 3-1-7, Adi Standish 1-3-5, Mya Hall 1-0-2, Gianna Godbout 0-0-0, Sophia DiBella 0-0-0. Totals 14-5-34

Lewis Mills (15) Jordan Anderson 0-0-0, Kristina DeMichiel 0-0-0, Grace Annonson 2-0-4, Lillian Martinea 1-2-4, Abby Jankoski 0-0-0, Brianna Pelchar 2-1-6, Kayleigh Smith 0-1-1. Totals 5-4-15

Avon (3-6) 6 7 14 7 — 34

Lewis Mills (1-8) 3 3 4 5 — 15

Three-point goals: Mango (A), Pelchar (LM)

Canton 66, East Granby 52

CANTON, March 8, 2021 – Paige Brown had a career-high 20 points while Sophia Mates added 15 to lead the Canton High girls basketball team to a 66-52 win over East Granby in NCCC West action Monday night.

Brown had 10 of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter as the Warriors (5-3) ran out to an early 15-3 lead before the visiting Crusaders closed out the quarter with a run of their own to cut the lead to eight points, 18-10.

Canton had a 36-24 lead at halftime as Jenna Cuniowski and Mates combined for 12 of Canton’s 18 points in the second quarter. Cuniowski scored 12 in the game.

East Granby used a 7-0 run to open the third quarter and cut Canton’s lead to five points. But the Warriors answered with a 5-0 run of their own on a three-pointer from Brown and a layup from Mates. Timely shooting from East Granby’s Ava Guyer (11 points) and Julia Walsh (team-high 14 points) enabled the Crusaders to cut the lead to six after three quarters.

“The girls answered the call, defense, rebounding, ball movement and free throw shooting,” Canton coach Brian Medeiros said. “It turned our six-point lead into an 18-point lead and we held on for a 14 point win.”

“It was nice to see the girls rebound from a tough (50-36) loss to Suffield on Friday night,” he said. “It was great to see different kids step up tonight and make plays on both ends of the floor. Hopefully, we can build on this one as we head into the final four games of the regular season.”

Canton returns to action on Wednesday afternoon when they visit HMTCA in Hartford at 4 p.m.

Canton 66, East Granby 52

At Canton

East Granby (52) Julia Walsh 6-0-14, Ava Guyer 4-0-11, Emma Griffin 5 1-2 11, Brooke DeJesus 4-0-9, Melina Betts 2 3-3 7, Morgan Egan 0-0-0

Canton (66) Paige Brown 6 5-6 20, Sophia Mates 6 3-6 15, Jenna Cuniowski 4 4-4 12, Avery Brown 3-0-8, Sam Yanke 1 3-3 5, Camille Kashnig 2-0-4, Gaba DelSanto 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 0 0-2 0, Totals: 23 15-21 66

Canton (5-3) 18 18 12 18 – 66

East Granby (2-6) 10 14 18 10 – 52

Three-point goals: Walsh (EG) 2, Guyer (EG) 3. DeJesus (EG), P. Brown (Ca) 3, A. Brown (Ca) 2

NCCC West girls basketball

Team Record Suffield 8-0 Windsor Locks 6-2 Canton 5-3 Granby 3-5 East Granby 2-6 HMTCA 0-8

NOTE: SMSA did not field a varsity team. They entered into a co-op with Bulkeley this season.