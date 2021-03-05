Despite career-high from Mates, undefeated Suffield beats Canton

CANTON, March 5, 2021 – For the second consecutive game, Canton’s Sophia Mates had a career high. On Thursday, Mates had a career-high 16 points in a 50-36 victory over East Granby. On Friday night, Mates had a career-high 17 points but it wasn’t enough in a 64-43 loss to undefeated Suffield in NCCC West action.

The Wildcats (8-0) led by eight after one period and extended the lead to 13 points at halftime. Suffield had four players in double figures led by Ava Mills and Jordan Dion, who each had 14 points. Carly Matthews had 10 assists and five steals for Suffield.

Jenna Cuniowski added 11 points for the Warriors, who slip to 4-3 on the season.

Canton (4-3) returns to action on Monday when they host East Granby. The game can be watched live on the NFHS network.

Suffield 64, Canton 43

At Canton

Suffield (64) Ava Mills 6-0-14, Jordan Dion 5-0-14, Taylor Webber 4-5-13, Hailee Mailioux 4-2-10, Carly Matthews 4-1-9, Ava Toomey 2-0-4. Totals 25 8 64

Canton (43) Sophia Mates 7-3-17, Jenna Cuniowski 3-5-11, Paige Brown 3-3-9, Sam Yanke 1-0-2, Camille Kashnig 1-0-2, Allison Bronson 1-0-2. Totals 16 11 43

Suffield (8-0) 18 21 12 13 — 64

Canton (4-3) 10 14 9 10 – 43

Three-point goals: Mills (S) 2, Dion (S) 4

Canton 50, East Granby 36

At East Granby (Thursday)

Canton (50) Sophia Mates 6-4-16, Sam Yanke 1-0-2, Jenna Cuniowski 3-1-7, Paige Brown 3-2-9, Avery Brown 4-0-9, Camille Kashnig 3-1-7. Totals 20-8-50

East Granby (36) Morgan Egan 2-0-4, Julia Walsh 6-1-13, Cadence Norige 1-0-2, Emma Griffin 7-1-15, Brooke DeJesus 0-2-2. Totals 16-4-36

Canton (4-2) 9 15 12 14 — 50

East Granby (2-5) 10 6 11 9 — 36

Three-point goals: P. Brown (Ca), A. Brown (Ca)

Windsor Locks 39, Canton 28

At Windsor Locks (Tuesday)

Canton (28) Sophia Mates 5 1 11, Jenna Cuniowski 3 2 8, Paige Brown 3 2 9, Camille Kashnig 0 0 0, Allison Bronson 0 0 0. Totals 11 5 28

Windsor Locks (39) Abby Farr 2 0 5, Alana Picard 3 4 11, Angelina Jones 1 2 4, Carl MacDougald 4 3 13, Tristin Oberg 2 2 6. Totals 12 11 39.

Canton (3-2) 2 9 7 10 — 28

Windsor Locks (5-1) 9 7 13 10 — 39

Three-point goals: P. Brown (Ca), Farr (W), Picard (W), MacDougald (WL) 2