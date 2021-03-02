Canton rolls past Windsor Locks for record 13th straight victory

CANTON, March 2, 2021 – Silas Sawtelle had 13 of his game-high 19 points in the second quarter to lead the undefeated Canton High boys basketball team to a 73-48 win over Windsor Locks Tuesday in NCCC West action.

The victory gives the Warriors a program record 13th straight win. Canton has won the first five games of this pandemic-shortened campaign and captured the final eight contests in 2020, including three consecutive victories to win the North Central Connecticut Conference Tournament for the first time.

The 2020 season was cut short last March when the COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across the nation.

The previous record winning streak was 12 games. The Warriors won the first 12 games of the season 12 years ago in 2008-09 and the first 12 games of the season 57 years ago in 1962-63.

Led by Sawtelle’s strong second quarter, Canton (5-0) turned a four-point lead after one quarter into a 18-point halftime lead.

Canton shooters hit 10 three-point shots in the game, led by Sawtelle and Josh Burke with three each. Burke had 15 points in the game while Ryan McGoldrick chipped in with a season 14 points and a pair of three-shot shots.

Jaydon Buckle had a team-high 19 points for Windsor Locks (1-4). Caden Saavedra added 17 points with a game-high five 3-point shots for the visiting Raiders.

Canton returns to action on Saturday when they visit Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) at 1 p.m.

Canton 73, Windsor Locks 48

At Canton

Windsor Locks (48) Jaydon Buckle 7-2-19, Calvin Ampafo 4-0-8, Caden Saavedra 6-0-17, Aidan Walker 0-0-0, Vahari Snowden 0-0-0, Jahieme Thomas 2-0-4, Austin Smith 0-0-0. Totals 19-2-48

Canton (73) Brandon Powell 1-0-2, Luke Maher 3-2-8, Isaiah Reece 1-0-3, Colin Makin 3-3-9, Ryan McGoldrick 6-0-14, Silas Sawtelle 6-4-19, Nate Lincoln 1-0-3, Josh Burke 6-0-15. Totals 27-9-73

Windsor Locks (1-4) 11 8 21 8 — 48

Canton (5-0) 15 22 14 22 — 73

Three-point goals: Reece (Ca), McGoldrick (Ca) 2, Sawtelle (Ca) 3, Lincoln (Ca), Burke (Ca) 3; Buckle (WL) 3, Saavedra (WL) 5

Winning streaks

Longest winning streaks by the Canton High boys basketball team. Compiled from reported results.

Streak Seasons 13 2021 (5 wins), 2019-20 (8 wins)* 12 2008-09 12 1962-63 11 2019-20 10 2006-07 10 2017-18

*Active streak