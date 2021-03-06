Burke’s 28 points helps Canton top HMTCA, extend win streak to 14 games

HARTFORD, March 6, 2021 – Josh Burke sank eight 3-point shots and scored a game-high 28 points as the Canton High boys basketball remained team undefeated Saturday afternoon with a 60-47 win over Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy (HMTCA) in NCCC West action.

The Warriors (6-0) extended their school-record consecutive win streak to 14 games with the triumph. It’s just the fifth time in program history that Canton has won their first six games of the season.

Silas Sawtelle added 18 points for Canton with three 3-points shots while Colin Mackin scored five.

The Gladiators (0-5) were led by Seth Moore with 17 points and Christian Smith, who added 12 points.

Canton returns to action on Wednesday night when they will host HMTCA in the return match of this home-and-home series beginning at 5:30 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to just two family members per player.

Fans can watch the game on the NFHS Sports Network. Look for Canton Hight’s games.

Canton 60, HMTCA 47

At Hartford

Canton (60) Brandon Powell 2-0-4, Colin Mackin 1-3-5, Ryan McGoldrick 0-3-3, Silas Sawtelle 6-3-18, Nate Lincoln 1-0-2, Josh Burke 9-2-28. Totals 19-11

HMTCA (47) Evad Anwer 2-0-4, Beni Calderon 2-1-5, Seth Moore 6-0-17, Josh O’Neal 1-0-2, Jackson Sherman 2-0-4, Christian Smith 5-1-12, Malik Wanume 1-0-3. Totals 19-2

Canton (6-0) 18 11 14 17 – 60

HMTCA (0-5) 11 11 13 12 — 47

Three-point goals: Sawtelle (Ca) 3, Burke(Ca) 8; Moore (H) 5, Smith (H), Wanume (H)

2020 NCCC West boys basketball

Team Record Canton 6-0 SMSA 4-1 Granby 2-1 Windsor Locks 1-2 East Granby 2-3 Suffield 0-3 HMTCA 0-5

NOTE: Hartford Classical left the NCCC in all sports this winter. They are now members of the Capital Regional Athletic League (CRAL)