Canton snaps two-game losing streak with win over East Granby

EAST GRANBY, March 16, 2021 – One of the challenges of playing during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a cluster of games grouped together. With games delayed due to contact tracing or actual positive tests for COVID-19, the schedule can be fluid.

The Canton High boys basketball team is playing a full schedule of basketball in the final week of the regular season. The Warriors, who played last Friday, are playing four games this week to close out the 12-game, pandemic-shortened season.

The Warriors dropped a two-point decision to Granby on Monday night but snapped a two-game losing streak on Tuesday with a 43-33 victory over East Granby in NCCC West action.

Canton (8-2) has Wednesday night off before closing out the regular season at Suffield on Thursday and at Granby on Friday night.

As tough as the Warriors have it, Suffield (2-6) has an even more challenging schedule. The Wildcats are playing nine games in 10 days. They played three games to close out last week (March 11-13), had Sunday off and play six straight days ending on Saturday.

The NCCC Tournament begins on Monday, March 22 with quarterfinal action.

Canton got back on the winning track Tuesday night against the Crusaders with a game-high 21 points from Silas Sawtelle while Luke Maher and Ryan McGoldrick had six points each. Leading scorer Josh Burke had an off night and scored no points.

“We played tough defense, we rebounded and we found a way to win without shooting the ball very well,” Canton High coach Craig Archambault said.

On Friday night, SMSA snapped Canton’s team-record 15-game winning streak with a 59-55 victory. “Their defense was so relentless, we had a few key turnovers in the final two minutes,” Archambault said.

Burke had a game-high 28 points in the win while SMSA guard Elon Munroe had 24. “Our kids played so hard and well. It was two good guards going at it,” Archambault said. “It was fun to watch. (SMSA) made some great plays and we had some costly turnovers. We couldn’t finish it.”

It was a similar story on Monday night when Granby beat the Warriors, 49-47, with Jack DeGray scoring a game-high 18 points for the Bears. A few turnovers late in the game was the difference.

“We were right there,” Archambault said. Burke had a game-high 25 points in the loss to the Bears.

Canton returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to Suffield.

Canton 43, East Granby 33

At East Granby

Canton (43) Brandon Powell 0-2-2, Luke Maher 3-0-6, Isaiah Reece 0-0-0, Josh Burke 0-0-0, Colin Mackin 2-0-4, Ryan McGoldrick 2-2-6, Silas Sawtelle 7-4-21, Nate Lincoln 1-2-4. Totals 15-10

East Granby (33) Patrick Lakomy 2-0-5, Ethan Lakomy 1-3-6, Morgan Rybczyk 0-1-1, Matt Fortier 0-1-1, Jonah Dunlop 4-1-9, Michael Santos 2-1-5, K. Vick 1-1-3, Totals 10-8

Canton (8-2) 15 6 12 10 — 43

East Granby (2-7) 8 5 10 10 – 33

Three-point shots: Sawtelle (Ca) 3, Santos (EG), P. Lakomy (EG), B. Lakomy (EG)

Granby 49. Canton 47

At Canton (Monday)

Granby (49) Justin Phillips 4-2-10, Josh Brown 4-3-12, Kam Dear 3-2-9, Jack DeGray 8-2-18, Josh Bell 0-0-0. Totals 17-11

Canton (47) Colin Mackin 0-4-4, Ryan McGoldrick 2-0-4, Silas Sawtelle 3-0-6, Nate Lincoln 3-0-8, Josh Burke 8-5-25. Totals 16-9

Granby (8-2) 9 11 14 15 — 49

Canton (7-2) 8 15 9 15 — 47

Three-point goals: Brown (G), Lincoln (Ca) 2, Burke (Ca) 4

SMSA 59, Canton 55

At Hartford (Friday)

Canton (55) Brandon Powell 2-0-4, Luke Maher 1-4-6, Silas Sawtelle 5-4-15, Nate Lincoln 1-0-2, Josh Burke 10-4-28. Totals 19-12

SMSA (59) Trejon Daniels 0-2-2, Elon Munroe 10-1-24, Saul Atiles 1-0-2, Alsharif Bogar 3-1-8, Jy’Quay Moore 5-0-12, Alex Kosky 2-0-4, King Shaw 3-1-7. Totals 24-5

Canton (7-1) 15 12 18 10 – 55

SMSA (9-1) 10 18 16 15 — 59

Three-point goals: Sawtelle (Ca), Burke (Ca) 4, Munroe (S) 3, Bogar (S), Moore (S) 2