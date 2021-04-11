After giving up the lead, Enfield rallies to beat Simsbury, 5-4

SIMSBURY, April 10, 2010 – Enfield High pitcher Bryce DiPietro gave up a grand slam that cost his team the lead. But in the next inning, he had a double to start a game-winning rally as Enfield rallied to beat Simsbury, 5-4 at Memorial Field in the season opening contest for both teams.

The visiting Eagles had a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning before Simsbury rallied to take the lead for the first time.

Kyle Flynn singled with one out and after a fielder’s choice, Simsbury’s Nolan Conderino singled with two outs to put two men on base. A walk to Jackson Matyczyk loaded the bases for Simsbury’s Ryan Laubscher, who hit a grand slam to give the Trojans a 4-3 lead.

But in the sixth inning, Enfield quickly responded. DiPietro had a one-out double and scored on Josh Chapin’s towering triple to left field. Chapin scored on a single from Thomas Kluntz to take the lead for good, 5-4.

“We all picked each other up, played together as a team, pounded the zone and got big hits when we needed them and got the win,” DiPietro said. “I was looking for a pitch to drive (in the sixth inning). I was really frustrated with myself. I hung that pitch (to Laubscher) and that is what happens.”

Kluntz and DiPietro each had two hits for Enfield. Kluntz had a single, double and two RBI while DiPietro had a single, double and one RBI. On the mound, DiPietro struck out nine and gave up six hits in five innings of work.

Simsbury’s Kyle Fynn was 2-for-3 at the plate. Starting pitcher Dylan Scudder went four innings and struck out seven. He allowed four hits and walked four.

It was the coaching debut for Simsbury High’s Niko Zammetti, who was named manager for the 2020 season that was wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Laubscher is the only player on the Simsbury team with any varsity experience – but that isn’t a unique situation.

“It will be a learning process for most of them but it’s a learning process for me too,” Zammetti said. “We’re working hard every single day and we’ll get better every single day.

“They’ve been working hard and lucky for us that Mother Nature has been nice to use so we can be (outside) on the field and practice. It was nice to finally get a game,” he said.

Simsbury returns to action on Wednesday when they host Platt High from Meriden at 3:45 p.m.

Enfield 5, Simsbury 4

At Simsbury

Enfield (1-0) 200 102 0 — 5-8-0

Simsbury (0-1) 000 040 0 — 4-6-1

Bryce DiPietro, Justin Chaplin (6) and Thomas Kluntz; Dylan Scudder, Kyle Flynn (5), Kyle Jennings (7) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Chaplin (1-0); LP: Flynn (0-1); 2B: Kluntz (En), DiPietro (En), Brandon Rowe (En); 3B: Jake Chaplin (En); HR: Ryan Laubscher (S)