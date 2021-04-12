Brosnan has four hits in Canton’s big Opening Day win; Avon falls to Windsor

BURLINGTON, April 12, 2021 – Canton’s Michael Brosnan was 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBI to lead the Canton High baseball team to a smashing 13-4 victory over Lewis Mills Monday in the season-opening contest for both schools.

The Warriors (1-0) had 14 hits in the game with nine players getting at least one hit. Andrew Cappabianca was 2-for-5 with three RBI while Nate Lincoln was 2-for-3 with one RBI. Connor Clement had double while Devin Brown tripled for Canton.

Lincoln came onto pitch in relief and pitched five innings, giving up one hit and striking out 12 to earn the victory.

Freshman Cole Varano was 2-for-4 for Lewis Mills (0-1) with a double and a triple. Mike Triplett hit a home run for the Spartans. Mills led 3-0 after one inning but Canton scored 13 unanswered runs to take control of the contest.

The nine-run margin of victory was the largest for the Warriors on opening day since 2004 when they beat East Granby, 21-1. It is the first time this century that the two teams have met on the diamond.

Canton returns to Bowdoin Field on Wednesday to host East Windsor in their first home game of the season beginning at 4 p.m. Mills travels to West Hartford on Wednesday to challenge Hall beginning at 3:45 p.m.

Canton 13, Lewis Mills 4

At Burlington

Canton (1-0) 024 140 2 — 13-14-2

Lewis Mills (0-1) 300 000 1 — 4- 4-3

Devin Brown, Nate Lincoln (3) and Connor Clement; Brenden Baiardi, Ryan Jehnings (4) and Evan Reynolds; WP: Lincoln (1-0); LP: Baiardi (0-1); 2B: Clement (Ca), Cole Varano (LM); 3B: Varano, Brown (Ca), Michael Brosnan (Ca)

Windsor 11, Avon 1 (5)

WINDSOR, April 12, 2021 – Avon’s Dylan Love was 2-for-2 with a pair of singles but Windsor got some big hits from pitcher Jeremy Blackland to lift the Warriors to an 11-1 victory in five innings in the season-opening game for both teams on Monday.

Love had two of Avon’s three hits in the game. Tyler Nyberg added a single for the Falcons (0-1), who had host Maloney in their home opener at Buckingham Field on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.

Blackland gave up just one run and three hits in four innings of work to earn the win on the mound. Julian Rivera was 2-for-3 for Windsor while Blackland was 1-for-3 with three RBI for the winners.

Windsor 11, Avon 1 (5)

At Windsor

Avon (0-1) 001 00 – 1-3-2

Windsor (1-0) 083 0x — 11-6-2

Daniel Bae, Luke Coppen (2), Nick Amatulli (3) and unknown; Jeremy Blackland, Alec Lechniet (5) and unknown; WP: Blackland (1-0); LP: Bae (0-1); 2B: Issac Rosario (W), Jon Lattimir (W)