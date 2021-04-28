Avon prevails in battle of undefeated teams, beating Hall; Mills girls shutout

WEST HARTFORD, April 28, 2021 – In a battle of undefeated teams, the Avon boys tennis team won five setbreakers on the way to a 5-2 CCC West decision over Hall (5-1). Avon (4-0) won the first two doubles matches and swept all three matches in singles.

Avon 5, Hall 2

At West Hartford

Singles: Liam Hvorka (A) d. Matt Glassman, 6-1, 6-0; Will Mathias (A) d. Josh Liebman, 6-1, 6-0; Brandon Hermes (H) d. Dylan Karp, Avon 7-6 (5), 6-2; Shane Jacob (H) d. Tej Raman, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles: Thejas Nair/Amaan Baweja (A) d. Yonah Goldberg/Zack Brown, 7-6 (5), 6-3; Ravi Corrie/Ali Rizvi (A) Avon d. Zack Berkowitz/Alex Hyams,7-6 (5), 7-6 (3); Pranav Anandavel/Vishant Kandipalli (A) d. Lucas Singer/Jske Ludgen, Hall, 7-6 (3), 4-6, 12-10

Records: Avon 4-0, Hall 5-1

Suffield 4, Canton/University 3

SUFFIELD, April 28, 2021 – The Warriors’ co-op team with University in Hartford fell to 3-4 on the year with 4 -3 loss to the Wildcats.

GIRLS TENNIS

Hall 4, Avon 3

AVON, April 28, 2021 – Hall remained undefeated (5-0) with a victory over the Falcons (2-1) at Avon Middle School.

Suffield 4, Canton 3

CANTON, April 28, 2021 – The Warriors slipped to 3-4 on the season with the loss to the Wildcats at Mills Pond Recreation Center.

Maloney 7, Lewis Mills 0

MERIDEN, April 28, 2021 – Maloney High swept the Lewis Mills girls tennis team on Wednesday with a 7-0 victory in CCC action. The Spartans (2-3) return to action on Wednesday when they host Wethersfield.

Maloney 7, Lewis Mills 0

At Meriden

Singles: Sam Pirrucio (M) d. Taylor Clark, 7-5, 6-2; Lily Marauss (M) d. Ava Joiner, 6-2, 6-2; Jillian Shapiro (M) d. Lilah Moleym 6-1, 6-0; Brianna Skeen (M) d. Summer Adelrehim, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Abby Lespire/Haley Lespire (M) d. Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorzek, 6-4, 6-2; Jocelyn Horan/Sophie Boulier (M) d. Amanda McCard/Sam Nestor, 6-2, 6-1; Maloney wins third doubles by forfeit

Record: Lewis Mills 2-3, Maloney 6-2