Canton sweeps pair from East Granby; Mills falls to Berlin; Avon boys dominate

CANTON, May 10, 2021 – The Canton High girls tennis team improved to 5-5 on the season with a two-match sweep over East Granby at Mills Pond Recreation Center. The Warriors swept East Granby, 4-3 and 4-3. The Warriors travel to Ellington on Wednesday.

Berlin 6, Lewis Mills 1

BURLINGTON, May 10, 2021 – The Spartans fell to 3-5 on the season as visiting Berlin beat Lewis Mills, 6-1 on Monday in Central Connecticut Conference play.

At Burlington

Singles: Katy Sparmer (B) d. Klaudia Willard, 6-1, 6-0; Olivia Salina (B) d. Lilah Moley, 6-0, 6-0; Christine Kolc (B) d. Summer Abdelrehim, 6-0, 6-0; Berlin wins by forfeit at fourth singles

Doubles: Natalie Carrasquillo/Meghan Grzegorek (LM) d. Maddie Palmese/Victoria Dietrucha, 6-2, 6-0; Susan and Emily Wisniewski (B) d. Amanda McCard/Samantha Nestor, 6-0, 6-1; Berlin wins by forfeit at third doubles

Records: Lewis Mills 3-5, Berlin 7-4

BOYS TENNIS

Avon remains undefeated

AVON, May 10 – The Falcons remained undefeated with a 7-0 win over Southington Monday at Avon Middle School. Avon (8-0) has dropped two individual matches this season in a 5-2 win over Hall. The Falcons also rolled over RHAM on Friday at AMS.

Avon 7, RHAM 0

At Avon (May 7)

Singles: Liam Hovorka (A) d. John Marinan, 6-1, 6-1; Will Mathias d. Griffin Pileski, 6-0, 6-0; Dylan Karp (A) d. Carson Foley, 6-0, 6-0; Tej Raman (A) d. Chris Constantine, 6-1, 6-0

Doubles: Amoan Boweja/Thejas Nair (A) d. Luigi Martinelli/Aidan Gibault, 6-1, 6-3; Ali Rizvi/Rani Corrie (A) d. Zach Holm/Spencer Eppinger, 6-1, 6-0; Adaarsh Senthil/Vishant Kendipilli (A) d. Cal Eppinger/Josh Belton, 6-0, 6-0

Records: Avon 7-0