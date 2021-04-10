Hall scores 22 points in All-Star basketball game in Windsor

Avon High senior Jack Hall was selected to play in the inaugural CARE (Coaches Advancement for Racial Equity) senior All-Star basketball game at Windsor High School on Friday.

CARE was started this year by several high school boys basketball coaches – Ken Smith (Windsor), Levi Gillespie (Capital Prep), Kurt Reis (New Britain), Charles Silvan (Fitch), Dave Cornish (Ledyard) and Kevin Walton (Wilbur Cross).

Hall scored 22 points for the Green team, which lost to Team Red, 144-134. Simsbury’s Ian Calabrese scored a game-high 37 points for Team Red and was named MVP of his team.

No spectators were allowed to watch, although the game was broadcast on You Tube.

A second boys All-Star game was set to be played Saturday in Bridgeport.

Before the boys basketball game Friday in Windsor was a girls senior basketball All-Star game. Simsbury’s Mary McElroy and Farmington’s Emma Novajasky were selected to participate. Both games are on the You Tube broadcast.