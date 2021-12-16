Aguilar scores 18 to help Avon top Wethersfield for season-opening win

AVON, Dec. 16, 2021 –Issac Aguilar had a game-high 18 points including a pair of three-point shots to help the Avon High boys basketball team win their season-opening contest with a 43-28 win over Wethersfield in Central Connecticut Conference action Thursday night.

“The boys played well,” Avon High coach Kris Pedra said. “The biggest reason we won was due to our rebounding. We’ve been working all year on rebounding given our lack of size. But we have nine seniors and the senior leadership got us off to a great start to the season.”

Tyler Brokenshire had 12 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and also drained a pair of three-point shots. The Falcons outscored Wethersfield, 12-4 in the second quarter to take command of the contest.

Avon returns to action on Saturday when they host Bulkeley at 1 p.m. at the high school.

Avon 43, Wethersfield 28

At Avon

Wethersfield (28) Robert Ruiz-Rivera 4-1-10, Ali Abdulkadir 0-0-0, Torrance Smith 0-0-0, Jack Freitas 1-0-2, Jomar Feliciano 3-3-9, Tom Daly 1-0-3, Andrew Knapp 1-0-2, Tate Barrett 1-0-2. Totals 11-4-28

Avon (43) Judd Eldah 1-0-2, Issac Agular 5-6-18, Cameron Dawiczyk 0-0-0, Tabor Engle 0-0-0, Parker Jobe 0-0-0, Tyler Brokenshire 5-0-12, Aidan Srb 3-0-8, Aarsh Moza 0-0-0. Emmett Borenstein 1-0-2

Wethersfield (0-1) 7 4 10 7 — 28

Avon (1-0) 10 12 12 9 — 43

Three-point goals: Ruiz-Rivera (W), Daly (W), Agular (A) 2, Brokenshire (A) 2, Srb (A) 2