New Sun uniforms pay tribute to Native Americans

Over the years, there has been plenty of angst and criticism regarding the use of Native American symbols as high school and collegiate mascots and as the nickname of professional sports teams.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Sun unveiled new uniforms that embrace and honor the rich history and symbolism of their owners – the Mohegan Tribe. It was part of a launch of redesigned uniforms by Nike for all 12 of the WNBA’s franchises as part of the league’s 25th anniversary season that will begin in May.

Nike collaborated with the Sun’s front office and members of the Mohegan Tribe to design the uniforms.

“We were very pleased with the entire uniform design process,” said Kathy Regan-Pyne, Recording Secretary of the Mohegan Tribal Council. “Nike demonstrated their commitment to getting it right, they consulted and worked with us as a team. Members of the Tribal Council and Council of Elders, our Chief and our Medicine Woman were all involved in some fashion. It was a collaborative effort we all absolutely love the end result.”

Nike and the WNBA revealed the new uniforms for the 2021 season. Each team will have three specifically-designed uniforms – Heroine edition, Explorer edition and Rebel edition.

The royal blue Rebel edition uniform honors the legacy of the tribe, inspired by Gladys Tantaquidgeon, Mohegan’s Medicine Woman, who lived to 106. Not only was she the tribe’s medicine woman, she was an anthropologist, an author, tribal council member and an elder within the Mohegan Tribe before passing away in 2005.

The front of the uniform says Keesusk – Sun in the Mohegan language.

In their press release announcing the uniforms, the Sun said the Rebel uniform “is influenced by a woman who fought for social justice, who stood tall for other women and advocated for all women. This uniform is unapologetic.”

“An advocate for social justice, Gladys fought for her Mohegan people by supporting traditional Mohegan religion, preserving our homelands and mother earth, saving traditional ceremonies and passing on our stories,” said Beth Regan, vice chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribal Council of Elders. “She promoted social justice for all people of color, fighting for civil rights in addition to advocating for and working with imprisoned women, offering hope and courage to those with little.”

Other key notes regarding the Rebel edition (blue uniform)

It is royal blue which represents Gladys’ blue regalia.

The neckline represents the canoes the Tribe used to travel along the Massapequataug River.

The trim showcases the ups and downs of life, as life is not linear. It also represents the rolling hills of the tribe’s homeland.

The dots on the trim of the shorts represent the people and those met along the life trail.

The white uniform, which is the Heroine edition is inspired by power, courage, sophistication as well as the Mohegan Tribe’s symbol of the rising sun.

The trim represents the old Mohegan symbol first painted on bark and traditional baskets.

The center dot on the symbol represents the spiritual life force. The 13 dots around the life force represents the Mohegan creation story – the 13 sections on Grandfather Turtle’s back where earth was created.

The Sun’s secondary logo is displayed on the belt buckle for the first time.

The orange uniform, which is the Explorer edition, was inspired by the transition from sun to moon —by groundbreakers, storytellers and exploration without boundaries.

The 13 dots in the Mohegan symbol on the trim signify the 13 moons of the lunar year which represent the passage of time. It also shows the Mohegan people are 13 generations removed from their first chief, Uncas.

“When our team met with our athletes, their feedback was very clear,” said Tania Flynn, vice president of Women’s Apparel Design at Nike. “They wanted a uniform that fits them, not one they have to fit into.

“They wanted a connection to their team and fans, but also wanted to express their personal style. And they wanted us to tell their story. The new uniforms obsess all of those details for the world’s best players, technically and creatively,” Flynn said.

“We have uniforms that are uniquely ours,” Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird said. “Every single jersey shares a story that represents our city, and the distinction allows us to express our own creativity and individual style.”

Beth Regan, vice chairwoman of the Mohegan Tribe’s Council of Elders discusses the tradition and symbolism woven into the new uniforms for the Sun.

This is H.E.R. story. Beth Regan of the Mohegan Tribal Council of Elders take us through the tradition and symbolism woven into these threads. pic.twitter.com/YxmsKzE4e2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021