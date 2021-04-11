Registration open for Warrior Hoops School summer basketball camp

Registration is now open for the 2021 Warrior Hoops School summer basketball camp that will be held at Canton High this July for boys and girls entering grades 3-9 this fall. There will be two sessions July 19-23 and July 26-30 with camp run each day from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost per session is $150.

The clinics are run by Canton High boys basketball coach Craig Archambault and camp staff include former and current basketball players and coaches. Masks will be required to be worn by all participants and coaches in the building, including during play. Register through Canton Park and Recreation.