Crushers play tough but fall to Black Sox, 4-2

PLYMOUTH, May 26, 2021 –Andrew Hinckley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the defending Tri-State League champion Terryville Black Sox beat the Canton Crushers, 4-2, in a Tri-State League contest on Wednesday.

The Black Sox (2-0) had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Alex Rausa singled and scored on Hinckley’s two-run blast to boost the Terryville lead to 4-1.

The Crushers (0-2) made the Black Sox sweat in the top of the seventh. Nick Micharczyk had a leadoff single and moved to third base after consecutive walks to Ben Sullivan and Mike Sullivan to load the bases with no outs.

Terryville got two strikeouts before Taylor Riley rapped an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2. With the bases still loaded, the Black Sox turned to hard-throwing Kody Kerski, who got a strikeout to get the save and preserve the win.

Riley was 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Crushers while Sean Bahre was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Mike Sullivan, Jim Spirito and Braedon Bean also singled for the Warriors.

Riley got the start on the mound for Canton and pitched five innings, striking out three and giving up three hits.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday, June 1 when they host Blasius Chevrolet out of Waterbury at 5:45 p.m. for a seven-inning contest.

Terryville 4, Canton 2

At Plymouth

Canton (0-2) 000 010 1 — 2-8-1

Terryville (2-0) 000 022 x — 4-5-1

Taylor Riley, James Spirito (6) and Jake Bryant; unknown and Alex Rausa; WP: unknown; LP: Riley (0-1); 2B: Andrew Hinckley (T); HR: Hinckley (T)