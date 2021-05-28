Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Crushers play tough but fall to Black Sox, 4-2 – The Collinsville Press
Tri-State Baseball

Crushers play tough but fall to Black Sox, 4-2

Canton’s Sean Bahre had two hits in the Crushers’ loss to Terryville on Wednesday night.

PLYMOUTH, May 26, 2021 –Andrew Hinckley hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to help the defending Tri-State League champion Terryville Black Sox beat the Canton Crushers, 4-2, in a Tri-State League contest on Wednesday.

The Black Sox (2-0) had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the sixth when Alex Rausa singled and scored on Hinckley’s two-run blast to boost the Terryville lead to 4-1.

The Crushers (0-2) made the Black Sox sweat in the top of the seventh. Nick Micharczyk had a leadoff single and moved to third base after consecutive walks to Ben Sullivan and Mike Sullivan to load the bases with no outs.

Terryville got two strikeouts before Taylor Riley rapped an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-2. With the bases still loaded, the Black Sox turned to hard-throwing Kody Kerski, who got a strikeout to get the save and preserve the win.

Riley was 2-for-4 with one RBI for the Crushers while Sean Bahre was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Mike Sullivan, Jim Spirito and Braedon Bean also singled for the Warriors.

Riley got the start on the mound for Canton and pitched five innings, striking out three and giving up three hits.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday, June 1 when they host Blasius Chevrolet out of Waterbury at 5:45 p.m. for a seven-inning contest.

Terryville 4, Canton 2
At Plymouth
Canton (0-2)       000  010  1  — 2-8-1
Terryville (2-0)   000  022  x  — 4-5-1
Taylor Riley, James Spirito (6) and Jake Bryant; unknown and Alex Rausa; WP: unknown; LP: Riley (0-1); 2B: Andrew Hinckley (T); HR: Hinckley (T)

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

