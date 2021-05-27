Developer discusses preliminary plans to update Collins Company property

CANTON, May 27, 2021 — A New York developer discussed his company’s preliminary plan to convert the former Collins Company property in Collinsville into a mixture of commercial properties and residential apartments. Sheldon Stein of New York-based Ranger Properties addressed a special meeting of Canton’s Board of Selectmen on Thursday.

The plan would cost between $50 million to $60 million and preserve most of the buildings on the parcel. Two minor structures would be removed and several new buildings would be built along with a 3½ story parking garage. Stein estimated that about 70 percent of the development would be apartments.

Presentation from the meeting