Sunday’s Burlington to Collinsville 10K Road Race is sold out

The sixth annual Burlington to Collinsville 10K road race on Sunday, May 16, will be the first race of the 2021 season that the host Hartford Marathon Foundation with live racing but there will still be COVID-19 protocols and procedures to keep the runners and race officials safe.

The race is limited to just 500 runners and is sold out.

Runners will begin the 6.2-mile race at Lake Garda School in Burlington beginning at 7:30 a.m. in waves of 50 participants. Each wave will leave two minutes apart.

After the race, participants pick up their custom technical t-shirt, finisher’s medal and a pre-packaged snack to enjoy back at their vehicles. Results will be posted online only at the conclusion of the event based on chip time only. Final results and divisions will be scored to include runners from all waves.

Masks must be worn at all times on site before and after the race.

Runners are asked to maintain at least 6 feet of spacing from others not in their party at all times, and 12 feet of spacing while running.

Race staff and volunteers will be wearing masks at all times during the event.

It won’t be the celebration of running we have come to see in previous years in the Town Hall parking lot with finishers enjoying some chili from Lisa’s Crown and Hammer and sharing stories of their races down the trail. But the runners will get the opportunity to race against a live opponent.

There will also be a virtual race option for the runners who can run a 10K race anywhere and anytime between May 13-16. But they are asked to stay off the race course on Sunday to avoid exceeding the number of runners allowed on the trail.

Burlington to Collinsville Classic 10K top times

Men Time Year Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 31:01 2020* Alex Norstrom, Coventry 32:20 2017 Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 32:42 2019 Malcolm Connor, Rocky Hill 33:13 2020* Tyler Lyon, Harwinton 33:31 2018 Matt Rabasco, Pittsfield, MA 35:56 2020* Women Time Year Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington 39:58 2017 Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington 40:36 2016 Kate Zendell, Farmington 41:01 2020* Heather Szuba, West Hartford 41:42 2017 Rebeeca Stephenson, Unionville 41:43 2018 Jacci Pugliese, Southington 41:46 2016 *2020 race was run individually at date and time of athlete’s choosing due to the COVID-19 pandemic



Burlington to Collinsville 10K Classic

Year: Men’s winner Time Woman’s winner (Overall) Time 2020: Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 31:31 Kate Zendell, Farmington (8) 41:01 2019: Tyler Lyon, West Hartford 32:42 Monica Mays, Canton (17) 43:24 2018: Tyler Lyon, Harwinton 33:31 Rebecca Stephenson, Unionville (12) 41:43 2017: Alex Nordstrom, Coventry 32:20 Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington (13) 39:58 2016: Brett Stoeffler, Tolland 36:23 Mary Lynn Currier, Burlington (8) 40:36