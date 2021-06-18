After shutting out Nigeria, U.S. women’s team will play Mexico at Rentschler

Next stop, East Hartford.

The U.S. women’s national team continued their Olympic warmup tour with a 2-0 win over Nigeria Wednesday night before a sellout crowd of more than 20,000 in Austin, Texas. The Americans will play the final two games before the Olympics in East Hartford on July 1 and 5 against Mexico at Rentschler Field.

The United States scored goals in stoppage time at the end of the first half and second half to extend their unbeaten streak to 42 games. Christen Press scored at the end of the first half with Lynn Williams scoring in the waning minutes of the game.

Press is making this happen for the United States. She has been involved with 34 goals in her last 35 games for the USA, scoring 14 goals and contributing 21 assists.

While Press continued to menace opposing defenses – and had the honor of scoring the first goal at the brand new $260 million stadium in Austin — Carli Lloyd also sparked chances with her aggressive pressing from the No. 9 spot. Megan Rapinoe nearly teed up the U.S. opener halfway through the first half, when Lloyd and Kristie Mewis collided with Nigeria goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi as they tried to finish off a pass inside the six-yard box.

Further prime opportunities came after the hydration break on a hot and humid night in Austin, as Rapinoe had a goal waved offside and Lloyd juggled dangerously into the box before being whistled for a handball just after the half-hour mark.

The U.S. continued to knock on the door as the half wore on and finally broke through in stoppage time, when Lloyd’s hustle won a ball and it fell to an unmarked Press who hit a curling first-time shot to the far post for the opening goal.

While the USA had a number of chances in the second half, its best came late in the game. Press nearly netted her second of the night in the 85th minute as Rapinoe sent in a rolling cross near the penalty spot, but Press’ hard-hit first-time shot was stopped by a nice save from Oluehi.

The USA’s five second-half substitutes also made an impact down the stretch, as the fresh legs of Williams doubled the American advantage. Press found Williams on the run down the right flank and the NC Courage forward did the rest, getting behind the defense before pushing the ball past the ‘keeper and slotting it home just inside the right post for her 11th international goal.

Next up, head coach Vlatko Andonovski will name his final 18-player roster for the Tokyo Olympics and prepare for facing Mexico in East Hartford.

United States 2, Nigeria 0

At Austin Texas

United States 1 1 — 2

Nigeria 0 0 — 0

Goals: Christen Press (Carli Lloyd) 45+2; Lynn Williams (Press) 90+4; Shots: United States, 15-7; Shots on goal: USA 6-1; Saves: Nigeria, 4-1; Corner kicks: USA 4-1

Lineups: USA: 1-Alyssa Naeher; 19-Crystal Dunn (12-Tierna Davidson, 88), 7-Abby Dahlkemper, 4-Becky Sauerbrunn, 5-Kelley O’Hara; 9-Lindsey Horan, 3-Samantha Mewis (11-Catarina Macario, 61), 22-Kristine Mewis (14-Emily Sonnett, 61); 23-Christen Press, 10-Carli Lloyd (Capt.) (13-Alex Morgan, 53), 15-Megan Rapinoe (6-Lynn Williams, 88)

Nigeria: 1-Tochukwu Oluehi; 14-Chidinma Okeke, 5-Onome Ebi, 4-Glory Ogbonna (6-Charity Adule, 75); 22-Michelle Alozie, 10-Rita Chikwelu (2-Gift Monday, 89), 12-Ijeoma Okonronkwo (19-Akudo Ogbonna, 59), 15-Rasheedat Ajibade, 9-Toni Payne; 8-Asisat Oshoala (Capt.), 17-Francisca Ordega (13-Ifeoma Onumonu, 65)

Team USA schedule

June 10: United States 1, Portugal 0

June 14: United States 4, Jamacica 0

June 16: U.S. 2, Nigeria 0

July 1: vs. Mexico, 7 p.m. at East Hartford

July 5: vs. Mexico, 5 p.m. at East Hartford

Olympic tournament

Wed. July 21: vs. Sweden, 4:30 a.m., EST

Sat. July 24: vs. New Zealand, 7:30 a.m., EST

Tues. July 27 vs. Australia, 4 a.m., EST