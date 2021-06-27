Bae goes the distance as Avon Legion blanks Berlin, 2-0

AVON, June 27, 2021 – Pitcher Daniel Bae allowed just three hits and struck out seven to lead the Avon American Legion baseball team to a 2-0 win over Berlin in Zone 1 action on Sunday at Buckingham Field.

Bae pitched a complete game for the first time in his American Legion career, going the distance on a warm and humid day. Bae did pitch three complete games this spring with Avon High, including a 1-hit shutout over Platt Tech-Milford in the first round of the Class L tournament. He fanned 13 in that tournament win.

Against Berlin on Sunday, Bae gave up just one walk and improved to 2-1 on the season. Bae’s counterpart from Post 68, Matthew Kozlak, also went the distance but he allowed six hits while striking out five.

Avon Post 201 (5-2) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Christian Boudreau reached base with a one-out single to left field. He moved to third base on an error by Kozlak and scored when Avon catcher Emmett Borenstein grounded out to shortstop.

Avon extended the lead to two runs in the fifth inning. Nick Amatulli led off with a single. With one out, Avon’s Max Raha reached on an error and Tyler Nyberg, who pinch ran for Amatulli, reached third base. Nyberg scored on Boudreau’s sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead.

Boudreau stole two bases while Nyberg and Raha each swiped one.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak to Berlin, dating back to 2016 when Avon swept Post 68 in the state tournament. It was Avon’s second regular season win over Berlin with the only win coming in 2010. This is the second year that Berlin has played in Zone 1. They also played in the zone in 2019.

It’s Avon’s first shutout win in American Legion action since July 2018 when Post 201 blanked Simsbury in a doubleheader, 1-0 in eleven innings and 8-0 in the nightcap.

Avon returns to action on Wednesday when they travel to Bristol to take on Post 2 at Muzzy Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Avon 2, Berlin 0

At Avon

Berlin (0-5) 000 000 0 — 0-3-3

Avon (5-2) 001 010 x — 2-6-1

Matthew Kozlak and Chris Gendron; Danny Bae and Emmett Borenstein; WP: Bae (2-1), LP: Kozlak (0-2); 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: none