Newington hands Simsbury Legion their sixth straight loss

SIMSBURY, June 29, 2021 – Pitcher Jonathan Pyne scattered seven hits and struck out 10 to lead the Newington American Legion baseball team to a 12-2 win over Simsbury in Zone 1 action Tuesday night at Memorial Field.

Simsbury left 10 runners on base as Post 84 dropped their sixth straight game. Aidan Dwyer was 3-for-4 for Simsbury, now 0-6.

Sean Hurley led Newington by going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.

Simsbury returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to face at Buckingham Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Post 84 played a non-zone game on Sunday night at UConn’s new Elliot Ballpark in Storrs against Glastonbury. Eight Simsbury hitters each had a single as Glastonbury prevailed, 9-4. Luke Rafferty was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the winners while Jayden Sgro added a triple. Drew Curto and Owen Peterson were each 2-for-3 with one RBI for Glastonbury.

Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)

At Simsbury

Newington (3-4) 021 603 — 12-12-0

Simsbury (0-6) 200 000 — 2-7-4

Jonathan Pyne and N. Dicioccio; Morgan Rybczyk, Dan Gorham (3), William Smith (4), Owen Murphy (6), Kevin Gallagher (6) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Pyne; LP: Rybczyk (0-2); 2B: Sean Hurley (N), Samuel Dionne (N), Jon Pyne (N); HR: Joseph Coleman (N)

Glastonbury 9, Simsbury 4 (6)

At Storrs (June 27)

Glastonbury 304 200 — 9-8-1

Simsbury (0-5) 000 013 — 4-8-4

Myles Lushing, William Tillinghast (4) and unknown; Riley Carew, Grant Kaplinski (3), Morgan Rybczyk (4), William Smith (6) and Jackson Matczyk; WP: Lushing; LP: Carew; 2B: Luke Rafferty (G), 3B: Hyaden Sgro (G)

Zone 1 standings

Team Zone Overall y-West Hartford 6-2 7-2 Avon 5-2 5-2 y-Meriden 4-2 4-3 Naugatuck 3-2 3-2 y-Bristol 4-3 6-3 Newington 3-4 3-4 Simsbury 0-5 0-6 y-Berlin 0-5 0-5 y-Tuesday’s result not included

Monday’s results

Meriden 6, Newington 4

Tuesday’s results

Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)

West Hartford at Meriden

Bristol at Berlin

Wednesday, June 30

Avon at Bristol, 5:45 p.m.

Berlin at Meriden

West Hartford at Naugatuck

Thursday, July 1

Simsbury at Avon, 5:45 p.m.

Newington at West Hartford

Meriden at Bristol

Naugatuck at Berlin

Saturday, July 3

Wallingford at Meriden, 11 a.m.

Berlin at Bristol, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Bristol, 3 p.m.

Tuesday, July 6

Avon at Meriden, 5:30 p.m.

Berlin at Newington

Bristol at Naugatuck, 5:30 p.m.