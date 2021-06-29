Fortnite Gratuits Premium Netflix Gratuits
Newington hands Simsbury Legion their sixth straight loss – The Collinsville Press
American Legion

Newington hands Simsbury Legion their sixth straight loss

Simsbury’s Aidan Dwyer was 3-for-4 Tuesday night against Newington but Post 84 dropped a 12-2 decision at Memorial Field.

SIMSBURY, June 29, 2021 – Pitcher Jonathan Pyne scattered seven hits and struck out 10 to lead the Newington American Legion baseball team to a 12-2 win over Simsbury in Zone 1 action Tuesday night at Memorial Field.

Simsbury left 10 runners on base as Post 84 dropped their sixth straight game. Aidan Dwyer was 3-for-4 for Simsbury, now 0-6.

Sean Hurley led Newington by going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.

Simsbury returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to face at Buckingham Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

Post 84 played a non-zone game on Sunday night at UConn’s new Elliot Ballpark in Storrs against Glastonbury. Eight Simsbury hitters each had a single as Glastonbury prevailed, 9-4. Luke Rafferty was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the winners while Jayden Sgro added a triple. Drew Curto and Owen Peterson were each 2-for-3 with one RBI for Glastonbury.

Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)
At Simsbury
Newington (3-4)              021  603  — 12-12-0
Simsbury (0-6)                 200  000  — 2-7-4
Jonathan Pyne and N. Dicioccio; Morgan Rybczyk, Dan Gorham (3), William Smith (4), Owen Murphy (6), Kevin Gallagher (6) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Pyne; LP: Rybczyk (0-2); 2B: Sean Hurley (N), Samuel Dionne (N), Jon Pyne (N); HR: Joseph Coleman (N)

Glastonbury 9, Simsbury 4 (6)
At Storrs (June 27)
Glastonbury                     304  200  — 9-8-1
Simsbury (0-5)                 000  013  — 4-8-4
Myles Lushing, William Tillinghast (4) and unknown; Riley Carew, Grant Kaplinski (3), Morgan Rybczyk (4), William Smith (6) and Jackson Matczyk; WP: Lushing; LP: Carew; 2B: Luke Rafferty (G), 3B: Hyaden Sgro (G)

Zone 1 standings

Team Zone Overall
y-West Hartford 6-2 7-2
Avon 5-2 5-2
y-Meriden 4-2 4-3
Naugatuck 3-2 3-2
y-Bristol 4-3 6-3
Newington 3-4 3-4
Simsbury 0-5 0-6
y-Berlin 0-5 0-5
y-Tuesday’s result not included

Monday’s results
Meriden 6, Newington 4
Tuesday’s results
Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)
West Hartford at Meriden
Bristol at Berlin
Wednesday, June 30
Avon at Bristol, 5:45 p.m.
Berlin at Meriden
West Hartford at Naugatuck
Thursday, July 1
Simsbury at Avon, 5:45 p.m.
Newington at West Hartford
Meriden at Bristol
Naugatuck at Berlin
Saturday, July 3
Wallingford at Meriden, 11 a.m.
Berlin at Bristol, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Bristol, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Avon at Meriden, 5:30 p.m.
Berlin at Newington
Bristol at Naugatuck, 5:30 p.m.

Gerry deSimas, Jr., is the editor and founder of The Collinsville Press. He is an award-winning writer and has been covering sports in Connecticut and New England for more than 35 years. He was inducted into the New England High School Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2018.

