Newington hands Simsbury Legion their sixth straight loss

SIMSBURY, June 29, 2021 – Pitcher Jonathan Pyne scattered seven hits and struck out 10 to lead the Newington American Legion baseball team to a 12-2 win over Simsbury in Zone 1 action Tuesday night at Memorial Field.
Simsbury left 10 runners on base as Post 84 dropped their sixth straight game. Aidan Dwyer was 3-for-4 for Simsbury, now 0-6.
Sean Hurley led Newington by going 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBI.
Simsbury returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to face at Buckingham Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.
Post 84 played a non-zone game on Sunday night at UConn’s new Elliot Ballpark in Storrs against Glastonbury. Eight Simsbury hitters each had a single as Glastonbury prevailed, 9-4. Luke Rafferty was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI for the winners while Jayden Sgro added a triple. Drew Curto and Owen Peterson were each 2-for-3 with one RBI for Glastonbury.
Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)
At Simsbury
Newington (3-4) 021 603 — 12-12-0
Simsbury (0-6) 200 000 — 2-7-4
Jonathan Pyne and N. Dicioccio; Morgan Rybczyk, Dan Gorham (3), William Smith (4), Owen Murphy (6), Kevin Gallagher (6) and Jackson Matyczyk; WP: Pyne; LP: Rybczyk (0-2); 2B: Sean Hurley (N), Samuel Dionne (N), Jon Pyne (N); HR: Joseph Coleman (N)
Glastonbury 9, Simsbury 4 (6)
At Storrs (June 27)
Glastonbury 304 200 — 9-8-1
Simsbury (0-5) 000 013 — 4-8-4
Myles Lushing, William Tillinghast (4) and unknown; Riley Carew, Grant Kaplinski (3), Morgan Rybczyk (4), William Smith (6) and Jackson Matczyk; WP: Lushing; LP: Carew; 2B: Luke Rafferty (G), 3B: Hyaden Sgro (G)
Zone 1 standings
|Team
|Zone
|Overall
|y-West Hartford
|6-2
|7-2
|Avon
|5-2
|5-2
|y-Meriden
|4-2
|4-3
|Naugatuck
|3-2
|3-2
|y-Bristol
|4-3
|6-3
|Newington
|3-4
|3-4
|Simsbury
|0-5
|0-6
|y-Berlin
|0-5
|0-5
|y-Tuesday’s result not included
Monday’s results
Meriden 6, Newington 4
Tuesday’s results
Newington 12, Simsbury 2 (6)
West Hartford at Meriden
Bristol at Berlin
Wednesday, June 30
Avon at Bristol, 5:45 p.m.
Berlin at Meriden
West Hartford at Naugatuck
Thursday, July 1
Simsbury at Avon, 5:45 p.m.
Newington at West Hartford
Meriden at Bristol
Naugatuck at Berlin
Saturday, July 3
Wallingford at Meriden, 11 a.m.
Berlin at Bristol, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Bristol, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, July 6
Avon at Meriden, 5:30 p.m.
Berlin at Newington
Bristol at Naugatuck, 5:30 p.m.