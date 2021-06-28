Crushers erase five-run deficit in 15-9 win over Torrington Rebels

TORRINGTON, June 27, 2021 – With 10 hits, the Canton Crushers scored the second-highest number of runs in a single game in franchise history in their 15-9 Tri-State League victory over the Torrington Rebels Sunday night at Fuessenich Park.

Jim Spirito led the Canton attack, going 3-for-5 with two RBI while Cam Gaudett was 2-for-5 with one RBI. Jeff Mulhall had a three-run double in the first inning while Taylor Riley drove in four runs. Pat Gilliane also had a RBI double for the Crushers (3-7) with Brian Phelps getting a single.

Riley and Spirito combined to allow nine hits and strike out 15 Rebel batters. Riley, who improved to 2-2, allowed seven hits in 6.1 innings and struck out nine. Spirito fanned six in 2.2 innings.

The most runs that Canton has scored in a single game was 17 in a 17-1 win over Bristol in 2019.

Mike Louchen was 3-for-4 for the Rebels, who slip to 0-10 on the season. The Rebels had a 5-0 lead after the first two innings before the Crushers scored six unanswered runs to take a 8-5 lead in the top of the fifth inning. The Rebels tied the game in the bottom of the fifth but Canton rallied with six runs in the sixth inning to take control.

In the sixth, Spirito and Sean Bahre reached with singles and Jim Michanczyk walked to load the bases with no outs. Mulhal ripped a three-RBI double to left field to give Canton an 11-8 lead. Mulhal scored on Gilliane’s RBI double. The next two runs scored on passed balls.

Canton returns to action on Thursday when they host the Burlington Hunters beginning at 5:45 p.m. at Bowdoin Field.

Canton 15, Torrington Rebels 9

At Torrington

Canton (3-7) 002 246 100 – 15-10-8

Torr. Rebels (0-10) 140 030 001 – 9-9-0

Taylor Riley, Jim Spirito (7) and Jeff Mulhall; Mike Louchen, Yancik (5), Francis (7), Lawrence (8), Rosada (9) and Greg Bodnar; WP: Riley (2-2); LP: Yancik; 2B: Louchen (T), Steve Mingione (T), Jeff Mulhall (Ca). Pat Gilliane (Ca)

Tri-State League 2021

As of Sunday, June 27

Team Record Tri-Town 10-0 Terryville 8-0 Amenia 8-1 Bethlehem 7-5 Winsted 5-5 Wolcott 6-6 Torr. Twisters 4-5 Valley Thunder 4-6 Southington 4-7 Burlington 3-5 Canton 3-7 Blaisus 3-8 Torr. Rebels 0-10

Sunday, June 27

Terryville 3, Winsted 1

Valley Thunder Ducks 4, Burlington 0

Bethlehem 14, Southington 0

Tri-Town 9, Wolcott 4

Blasius Chevrolet 5, Torrington Twisters 3

Canton 15, Torrington Rebels 9

Monday, June 28

CTL Bristol Knights at Terryville

Tuesday, June 29

Winsted at Southington, 7

Valley Thunder at Terryville, 5:45

Wednesday, June 30

CTL Southington Aftershock at Torrington Twisters, 7

Thursday, July 1

Burlington at Canton, 5:45

Torrington Rebels at Blasius, 5:45

Amenia at Tri-Town, 6

Valley Thunder at Torrington Twisters, 7

Terryville at Wolcott, 7:30

Thursday, June 24

Bethlehem 7, Valley Thunder 0

Blasius Chevrolet 7, Wolcott 0

Burlington 6, Torrington Rebels 1

Amenia 11, Canton 2

Torrington Twisters 6, Southington 4

Saturday, June 26

Tri-Town 8, CTL New Britain Rock Cats 1

Bethlehem 9, Intersquad 0

Amenia 5, CTL Rocky Hill Rockies 4

Wolcott 5, CTL Elmer’s Angels 2

CTL Wethersfield Dodgers 11, Valley Thunder Ducks 0

CTL Connecticut Orioles 10, Southington 3