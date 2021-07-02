Burlington slips past Canton with another one-run victory

CANTON, July 1, 2021 – Nick Michanczyk was 3-for-4 while Sean Bahre and Pat Gilliane had two hits each but the Burlington Hunters came away with another one-run victory over the Canton Crushers, 7-6, in Tri-State League baseball Thursday night at Bowdoin Field.

The Hunters (4-5) also beat Canton, 6-5 on opening day. Ty Morin was 3-for-4 with one RBI for the Hunters while George Zaruba was 2-3 with two RBI. Ty Emet had a single and home run for Burlington.

Pitcher Jim Spirito got the start on the mound for Canton, going 6.1 innings and giving up seven hits. He struck out seven and walked seven.

Burlington led by one run, 5-4 going into the seventh inning. The Hunters added another two runs thanks to a wild pitch and a bases-loaded walk.

Canton (3-8) tried to rally. Steve Dubois and Michanczyk singled. Jim Michanczyk’s one-out walk loaded the bases for the Crushers. Ryder Dean walked to drive in one run before Braedon Bean singled to cut the lead to one run.

But Burlington reliever Ty Emet got Canton’s Brian Phelps to ground into an game-ending double play to secure the victory.

Trailing by two runs, Canton took their first lead in the fourth inning. Nick Michanczyk led off the inning with a single. With two outs, Gillian singled and Cam Gaudet walked to load the bases. Phelps ripped a two-run single past the second baseman before Spirito rapped a RBI single to give Canton a 3-2 lead.

Burlington scored twice in the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead before Canton tied the game in the fifth on Mike Sullivan’s RBI single.

Canton returns to action on Tuesday when they host undefeated Tri-Town (11-0) at Bowdoin Field beginning at 5:45 p.m.

It is the first of four games this week for the Crushers who travel to face Southington on Thursday night at Recreation Park beginning at 7 p.m. The Crushers host Amenia on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a seven-inning game at Bowdoin Field before heading to Wolcott to face the Scrappers at BAW field at 6 p.m. to close out the week.

Burlington 7, Canton 6

At Canton

Burlington (4-5) 002 021 2 — 7-7-0

Canton (3-8) 000 310 2 — 6-13-1

Ty Morin, Hansen (5), Ty Emet (7) and Rossi; Jim Spirito, Jim Michanczyk (7) and Jake Bryant; WP: Hansen; LP: Spirito (1-2); Save: Emet; 2B: none; 3B: none; HR: Ty Emet (B)

Tri-State League 2021

As of Thursday, July 1

Team Record Tri-Town 11-0 Terryville 10-0 Amenia 8-2 Bethlehem 7-5 Winsted 6-5 Wolcott 6-7 Burlington 4-5 Torr. Twisters 4-5 Valley Thunder 4-6 Southington 4-8 Blaisus 4-8 Canton 3-8 Torr. Rebels 0-11

Monday, June 28

Terryville 8, CTL Bristol Knights 4

Tuesday, June 29

Winsted 9, Southington 4

Valley Thunder at Terryville, ppd, rain

Wednesday, June 30

CTL Southington Aftershock at Torrington Twisters, ppd. rain

Thursday, July 1

Burlington 7, Canton 6

Blasius 9, Torrington Rebels 3

Tri-Town 9, Amenia 1

Terryville 10, Wolcott 1

Valley Thunder at Torrington Twisters, ppd., rain

Tuesday, July 6

Tri-Town at Canton, 5:45 p.m.

Torrington Twisters at Bethlehem

Valley Thunder at Winsted

Terryville at Amenia

Blasius at Southington

Burlington at Wolcott

Thursday, July 8

Torrington Twisters at Valley Thunder (Wolcott HS)

Burlington at Winsted

Terryville at Tri-Town

Canton at Southington, 7 p.m. (Recreation Park)

Amenia at Torrington Rebels

Bethlehem at Wolcott

Saturday, July 10

Amenia at Canton (7), 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 11

Tri-Town at Blasius

Winsted at Bethlehem

Torrington at Amenia

Southington at Valley Thunder (Wolcott HS)

Canton at Wolcott (BAW), 6

Burlington at Torrington Twisters