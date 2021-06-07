Crushers shake off defeat to beat Twisters and earn second win

CANTON, June 6, 2021 – Less than 24 hours after being shutout and committing numerous physical and mental mistakes in a 11-run loss to New Britain, the Canton Crushers earned their second win of the season with a 8-2 win over the expansion Torrington Twisters in Tri-State League action Sunday at Bowdoin Field.

On Saturday night, the Crushers and five other Tri-State teams met opponents from the Connecticut Twilight League in a series of interleague contests. The Crushers made five errors and had just two hits in an 11-0 loss in five innings to the New Britain Rock Cats at Municipal Stadium.

Canton played much sharper in the win over the Twisters with eight hits on Sunday afternoon. Pitcher Taylor Riley earned the win with eight solid innings of work, scattering six hits and striking out five. He picked two Twisters runners off base.

The Crushers took an early lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Steve Dubois and Heath Cotton for a 2-1 advantage.

Canton (2-3, 2-2 Tri-State) added four more runs in the sixth inning and another two in the seventh to take a commanding 8-1 lead.

Jim Spirito had a double, single and one RBI for the Crushers while Riley also had a double. Jim Michanczyk and Brian Phelps also had singles for Canton.

On Sunday night against the Rock Cats, Michanczyk and Spirito had singles for the Crushers. Jake Bryant got the start in the mound and took the loss.

The game against the Rock Cats was one of six interleague contests between Tri-State teams and members of the Connecticut Twilight League on Saturday. Teams from the Connecticut Twilight League won four of the six games.

Canton returns to action on Thursday night when they travel to Wolcott High to face the Valley Thunder Ducks at 5:45 p.m. On Sunday, they travel to Gallop Field in Bethlehem to take on the Plowboys beginning at 11 a.m.

Canton 7, Torrington Twisters 2

At Canton

Torrington (1-3) 010 000 001 — 2-7-2

Canton (2-3) 200 004 20x – 8-8-0

Torrington battery unavailable; Taylor Riley, James Michaczyk (9) and Jeff Mulhall; WP: Riley (1-1); LP: unknown; 2B: Jim Spirito (Ca)

New Britain 11, Canton 0 (5)

At Waterbury (June 5)

Canton (1-3) 000 00 — 0-2-5

New Britain (2-3) 161 12 — 11-9-0

2021 Interleague series

Connecticut Twilight League vs. Tri-State League

Saturday, June 5

At Muzzy Field, Bristol

Southington Aftershock (CTL) 4, Winsted Whalers 3

Tri-Town Trojans 5, Connecticut Orioles (CTL) 1

Bristol Knights (CTL) 9, Burlington Hunters 1

Terryville Black Sox 9, Rocky Hill Rockies (CTL) 0

At Muncipal Stadium

Fat Orange Cat Brewers (CTL) 12, Blasius Chevrolet (Waterbury) 4

New Britain Rock Cats 11, Canton Crushers 0 (5)