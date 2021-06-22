Four Avon High athletes raising funds to compete at nationals in Oregon

Four Avon High athletes have qualified for the 2021 Outdoor Nationals in Oregon beginning June 30 at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field – home of the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Nick Alphonso, Jack Martin, Lucas Hester and Carver Morgan have qualified to run in the 4×1 mile relay while Martin has qualified for the 1 mile and for the 800 meters.

Martin broke his own school record in the 800 meters in the Championship Division on Saturday at a New York Showcase race in Accord, N.Y., winning his event with a time of 1:53.71. Morgan was fifth with a time of 1:58.70.

Martin earned an invitation to compete in the mile when he ran a time of 4:09.12 at the Danbury Dream Invitational on June 13, breaking the school record in the event.

A fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, June 29, at the New England Pasta Company on Route 44 in Avon with a portion of the proceeds from sales to benefit the Avon High track and field team.

A Go-Fund-Me page has also been set up for donations to help defray the cost of travel for the team and an accompanying parent for the five days they will be in Oregon preparing and racing. Anything raised above the requested amount will be given to the Avon High cross country and track and field program.