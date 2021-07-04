Avon High relay team earns top 20 finish at national championship meet

Four Avon High athletes participated in the national high school track and field championship meet this weekend in Eugene, Oregon.

Avon’s Carver Morgan, Lucas Hester, Nick Alphonso and Jack Martin raced at 30th annual The Outdoor Nationals, sponsored by the National Scholastic Athletic Foundation (NSAF) and Nike.

The four runners competed in the 4 x 1 mile relay on Friday afternoon finishing 17th with a time of 18:28.02. Real Training, a team from Colorado, won the race in 17:19.70 with Ridgefield earning All-American honors by finishing third in 17:28.87.

Morgan, the lead runner for Avon, had the fastest time for the four Falcon runners with a time of 4:25.5. Hester ran a 4:42.8, Alphonso ran a time of 4:47.5 in the third leg while Martin ran a 4:32.1 in the anchor leg.

Martin also raced in the 1 mile race on Saturday night, finishing 40th with a time of 4:25.96. West Hartford’s Gavin Sherry earned All-American honors by finishing fourth in the race with a time of 4:07.20.

The Outdoor Nationals began at Hayward Field three days after the completion of the U.S. Olympic Trials (June 18-27). The NCAA Division I championships were held earlier in the month. (June 9-12).

Posted Sunday, July 4, 2021