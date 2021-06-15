Hanratty qualifies for match play at Connecticut Amateur, Hahn misses by 1 stroke

Avon’s Michael Hanratty, who just finished his freshman season at Colgate University, qualified for the match play portion of the 119th annual Connecticut Amateur golf tournament Tuesday at the Hartford Golf Club.

Hanratty shot a 73 Tuesday and coupled with his even-par 70 on Monday, he finished with 144, which made the cut among the top 32 golfers in the tournament. Hanratty will face Adam Friedman of Great River Golf Club on Wednesday.

Avon’s Cole Hahn, who finished his senior season last week, missed qualifying for match play by just one stroke. Hahn shot a three-over-par 73 on Monday and followed that up with a 72 on Tuesday.

Hahn finished strong with two birdies and five pars on the final nine holes of the second round.

For the second consecutive year Brad Tilley has won the R.M. Grant Medalist award. Over the course of 36-holes at Hartford Golf Club, Tilley of Brooklawn Country Club, had 11 birdies and bogeyed just once on his way to consecutive 5-under 65s that put him at 10-under and two shots ahead of defending champion Chris Fosdick (-8), of Wallingford Country Club.