Simsbury Legion offense shut down in loss to Bristol

SIMSBURY, June 24, 2021 – Pitcher Andrew Loizer allowed just two hits and struck out six to lead the Bristol American Legion baseball team to a 10-0 win over Simsbury in six innings on Thursday night at Memorial Field.

Post 84 was shutout for the second time in four games. Matthew Ferro had a double for Simsbury (0-4) while John Daily had a single.

For Bristol (3-3), Ryan Fradette was 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBI while Lozier and Zach Rinkavage each had doubles. Adam Caron was 3-for-4 with one RBI for Post 2.

Simsbury returns to action on Sunday when they host Naugatuck at Memorial Field beginning at 11 a.m.

Bristol 10, Simsbury 0 (6)

At Simsbury

Bristol (3-3) 005 212 — 10-11—0

Simsbury (0-4) 000 000 — 0-2-3

Andrew Loizer and unknown; Daniel Gorham, Daniel Fritz (4), Riley Care (5) and unknown; WP: Loizer (2-0); LP: Gorham (0-1); 2B: Matthew Ferro (S), Andrew Loizer (B), Ryan Fradette (B), Zach Rinkavage (B)