Undefeated West Hartford Legion blanks Simsbury, 10-0

SIMSBURY, June 22, 2021 – Drew Seidman had a single, double and drove in three runs while teammate Tucker Redden had a triple and drove in three runs to lead the undefeated West Hartford American Legion baseball team to a 10-0 win over Simsbury in six innings Sunday at Memorial Field.

Three Post 96 pitchers limited Simsbury to three hits and struck out nine batters as West Hartford (4-0) remained in first place in Zone 1 after the first week of American Legion action for the summer.

Greg Mrosek had a double for Simsbury (0-2) while Riley Carew and Daniel Gorham each had singles.

Simsbury has a pair of home games this week when they host Berlin (0-3) on Tuesday at Memorial Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. and when they host Bristol (2-3) on Thursday at Memorial Field.

West Hartford 10, Simsbury 0 (6)

At Simsbury

West Hartford (4-0) 101 503 — 10-7-1

Simsbury (0-2) 000 000 — 0-3-2

Seth Ehrlich, Michael Weiss (5), Ethan Moren (6) and unknown; Daniel Fritz, Grant Kaplinski (2), Greg Mrosek (4), William Smith (6) and unknown; WP: Ehrlich; LP: Fritz (0-1); 2B: Greg Mrosek (S), Joe Dooley (WH), Tommy LaSpada (WH), Drew Seidman (WH); 3B: Tucker Redden (WH)

Zone 1 standings

As of Monday, June 21

Team Record Pct. West Hartford 4-0 1.000 Avon 2-1 .667 Meriden 3-2 .600 Naugatuck 2-2 .500 Newington 2-2 .500 Bristol 2-3 .400 Simsbury 0-2 .00 Berlin 0-3 .000

Tuesday’s games

Berlin at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Naugatuck at Avon, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Avon at West Hartford (Hall), 5:30 p.m.

Thursday’s game

Bristol at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

Newington at Avon, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27

Simsbury at Naugatuck, 11 a.m.

Berlin at Avon, 11 a.m.