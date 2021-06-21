Undefeated West Hartford Legion blanks Simsbury, 10-0

SIMSBURY, June 22, 2021 – Drew Seidman had a single, double and drove in three runs while teammate Tucker Redden had a triple and drove in three runs to lead the undefeated West Hartford American Legion baseball team to a 10-0 win over Simsbury in six innings Sunday at Memorial Field.
Three Post 96 pitchers limited Simsbury to three hits and struck out nine batters as West Hartford (4-0) remained in first place in Zone 1 after the first week of American Legion action for the summer.
Greg Mrosek had a double for Simsbury (0-2) while Riley Carew and Daniel Gorham each had singles.
Simsbury has a pair of home games this week when they host Berlin (0-3) on Tuesday at Memorial Field beginning at 5:30 p.m. and when they host Bristol (2-3) on Thursday at Memorial Field.
West Hartford 10, Simsbury 0 (6)
At Simsbury
West Hartford (4-0) 101 503 — 10-7-1
Simsbury (0-2) 000 000 — 0-3-2
Seth Ehrlich, Michael Weiss (5), Ethan Moren (6) and unknown; Daniel Fritz, Grant Kaplinski (2), Greg Mrosek (4), William Smith (6) and unknown; WP: Ehrlich; LP: Fritz (0-1); 2B: Greg Mrosek (S), Joe Dooley (WH), Tommy LaSpada (WH), Drew Seidman (WH); 3B: Tucker Redden (WH)
Zone 1 standings
As of Monday, June 21
|Team
|Record
|Pct.
|West Hartford
|4-0
|1.000
|Avon
|2-1
|.667
|Meriden
|3-2
|.600
|Naugatuck
|2-2
|.500
|Newington
|2-2
|.500
|Bristol
|2-3
|.400
|Simsbury
|0-2
|.00
|Berlin
|0-3
|.000
Tuesday’s games
Berlin at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Naugatuck at Avon, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s game
Avon at West Hartford (Hall), 5:30 p.m.
Thursday’s game
Bristol at Simsbury, 5:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
Newington at Avon, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 27
Simsbury at Naugatuck, 11 a.m.
Berlin at Avon, 11 a.m.