Ten Avon High athletes earn All-State honors this spring

AVON – In the first full season of athletic competition since the pandemic began in March 2020, ten Avon High athletes earned first team All-State honors for their play on the athletic field this spring.

Jack Martin, Nick Alphanso, Jevonte Eaves, Carver Morgan, Luke Hester earned All-State honors for their work with the track and field team while Liam Hovorka and the doubles team of Amaan Beweja and Thejas Nair earned All-State honors while helping the boys tennis team go undefeated and win a state championship.

In boys golf, Cole Hahn and Colin Barrett earned All-State honors as they helped the Falcons win the CCC West championship.

Martin became the second Avon track and field athlete to win three individual state championship races in one day. He swept the 800 meters, 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters to help Avon finish third at the Class MM championship meet.

Avon’s 4×800 meter relay team (Alphonso, Eaves, Hester) and Morgan) became the first Falcon relay team to win a state championship since 1998. Morgan passed two runners in the final straightaway to help Avon win the race.

In boys tennis, Hovorka went undefeated (17-0) this year at No. 1 singles to help the Falcons (19-0) go undefeated and win the Class M championship – their first title since 2013. Beweja and Nair played at No. 1 doubles and went 18-1.

In boys golf, Avon went 16-1 this spring with a undefeated record in the CCC West (12-0). Hahn was medalist or co-medalist in eight of 14 dual meet matches. He was fourth at the CIAC Division II championship meet and tied for eighth at the State Open. Barrett was medalist three times this spring.

Hahn was named to two All-State teams. He was named to the Connecticut High School Coaches Association team and the GameTimeCT All-State team.

The New England championship meets in track and golf and golf were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BASEBALL

Coach: Jon Yolles

Record: 16-7, 6-4 CCC West Patriot (2nd)

All-CCC West: Ben Angus, Daniel Bae, Zac Aiello

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class L semifinals to Hand, 2-1 (10)

SOFTBALL

Coach: Bruce Michaels

Record: 2-12, 1-9, CCC West Patriot (4th)

All-CCC West: none

All-State: none

League tournament: Did not qualify

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Adam Cost

Record: 12-6, 3-4 CCC Central (tie 5th)

All-CCC Central: Leighton Wittig, Reid Mather

All-State: Josh Cronkite (second team), Leighton Wittig (second team)

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M quarterfinals to East Lyme, 13-12

Of note: Assistant coach Matt Stone named Class M assistant coach of the year

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Brigit Hogan

Record: 7-10, 1-8 CCC North (tie 8th)

All-CCC North: Ashley Blackmore

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Lost Class M first round to Stratford, 18-9

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Vinny Costello

Record: 19-0, 7-0 CCC West (1st)

All-CCC West: Liam Hovorka, Will Mathais, Dylan Karp, Tej Raman, Thejis Nair

All-State: Liam Hovorka (singles), Amaan Beweja and Thejas Nair (doubles)

CIAC state tournament: Won Class M championship with 6-1 win over East Lyme

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Kim Moretti

Record: 14-4, 4-3 CCC West (4th)

All-CCC West: Delia Hogan, Kelli Raines, Tanisha Gupta

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Lost in Class L championship to Hand, 7-0

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: David Zlatin

Record: 4-3, 4-3 CCC West

All-CCC West: Jack Martin, Jack Grady, Paul Netland, Nick Alphonso, Lucas Hester

All-State: Jack Martin, Nick Alphanso, Jevonte Eaves, Carver Morgan, Luke Hester

League tournament: Fifth at CCC West championships (83 points)

CIAC state tournament: Third at Class MM championships (56 points)

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Al Dadario

Record: 1-6, 1-6 CCC West

All-CCC West: none

All-State: none

League tournament: Seventh at CCC West championships (16 points)

CIAC state tournament: 17th at Class MM championships (12 points)

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Josh Glick

Record: 16-1, 12-0 CCC West (1st)

All-CCC West: Cole Hahn, Colin Barrett, Drew Abbott, Blake Barrett, Jack Sherbacow

All-State: Cole Hahn (CHSCA, GameTimeCT), Colin Barrett

League tournament: Third at CCC championships (306 strokes)

CIAC state tournament: Sixth at Division II championships (321)

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Jenna Aylsworth

Record: 5-9, 1-9 CCC West

All-CCC West: none

All-State: none

League tournament: Ninth at CCC championships (432 strokes)

CIAC state tournament: 13th at Division II championships (458)

CREW

Coach: John Kostal

Record: Boys varsity eight 1-2; Boys varsity four 0-3, girls varsity eight 0-3

State championship: Not held due to pandemic

ULTIMATE (Frisbee)

Coach: Jim Murray

Record: 8-6

State tournament: Avon finished fifth in Division I