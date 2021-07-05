Two Canton High athletes earn All-State honors this spring

CANTON – Two Canton High athletes earned first team All-State honors for their action on the playing fields this spring – the first full season of scholastic action since the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the nation beginning in March 2020.

Sadie Barker earned All-State honors in girls track and field while sophomore Haley Keen was honored for her play on the girls lacrosse team.

Barker set a new school record when she won the shot at the North Central Connecticut Conference championship meet with a throw of 34 feet and an inch. At the Class S championship meet, she took the lead immediately with her first throw of the day of 32-0½ feet.

Her winning throw of 32-5¾ came on her second throw of the day and Barker became the first Canton girl to win a state title in a throwing event. “She had a solid series and was able to adjust to a somewhat tricky shot circle (with a very smooth surface) at Willow Brook. She has been steadily improving,” Canton High track and field coach Tim O’Donnell said.

Barker finished tenth at the State Open with a throw of 33-0½ feet.

Keen didn’t score a goal this year but played some outstanding defense. “She defended the best girls on several Class LL teams we played,” Canton High coach Sean Cole said. “She could handle it. She had that tenacity and ability to defend without fouling. She was a terrific defender for us.”

This year, the Warriors girls lacrosse team played 11 games against Class L and Class M competition out of 16 games on their schedule. Due to the pandemic, the Central Connecticut Conference absorbed the six NCCC teams for one season to help with scheduling of games. There wasn’t a lot of time to arrange for contests once the approval to play was received from the state Board of Health in late March.

Four players on the boys lacrosse team earned second team All-State honors – Ryan Weller, Ryker Bahre, Chris Gottlieb and Braeden Humphrey while girls lacrosse player Gabby Delsanto also received second team All-State honors.

BASEBALL

Coach: Greg Brisco

Record: 16-6, 10-3 NCCC (tie 2nd)

All-NCCC: Michael Brosnan, Nate Lincoln

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Northwest Catholic in Class S second round, 13-3

SOFTBALL

Coach: Kristi Benjamin

Record: 7-13, 6-7 NCCC (tie 7th)

All-NCCC: Katelynn Horvath, Erin Mackin, Loren Mossey

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS LACROSSE

Coach: Chris Weller

Record: 14-3, 9-0 CCC South (1st)

All-CCC South: Ryan Weller, Griffin Weller, Ryker Bahre, Wil Walburger, Braeden Humphrey

All-State: Attack Ryan Weller (second team); M Ryker Bahre (second team), D Chris Gottlieb (second team); Long-stick midfield Braeden Humphrey (second team)

CIAC state tournament: Lost to Granby, Class S second round, 11-10 OT

GIRLS LACROSSE

Coach: Sean Cole

Record: 5-11, 1-8 CCC North (tie 8th)

All-CCC North: Gabrielle DelSanto, Emma Mates, Haley Keen

All-State: Haley Keen; Gabrielle DelSanto (2nd team)

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS TENNIS

Coach: Dante Boffi and Stephen Riley

Record: 4-7, 3-7 NCCC (5th)

All-NCCC: Cooper Mather

All-State: none

League tournament: Results not available

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

GIRLS TENNIS

Coach: Alissa Buth

Record: 6-10, 6-10 NCCC (7th)

All-NCCC: Katherine Volansky

All-State: none

League tournament: Results not available

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify

BOYS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Tim O’Donnell and Devon Glasson

Record: 9-4, 9-4 NCCC

All-NCCC: Nick Benedetti, Nate Cournean, J.R. Rottkamp

All-State: None

League tournament: 5th at NCCC championship meet

CIAC state tournament: 10th at Class S championships

Of note: O’Donnell was named the C. Frederick Kelley Coach of the Year at the school’s year-end athletic banquet. Coaches from fall, winter and spring were nominated by students.

GIRLS TRACK and FIELD

Coach: Tim O’Donnell and Devon Glasson

Record: 12-1, 12-1 NCCC

All-NCCC: Maya Sutton-Hall, Julia Caputo, Sadie Barker, Hannah Sevigny, Julia Lau

All-State: Sadie Barker (discus)

League tournament: 3rd at NCCC championship meet

CIAC state tournament: 4th at Class S championships

BOYS GOLF

Coach: Bill Phelps

Record: 8-6, 6-4 NCCC

All-NCCC: Jordan Horvath, Matt Schuman

All-State: none

League tournament: Eighth at NCCC championships (376)

CIAC state tournament: Tenth in Division IV championships

GIRLS GOLF

Coach: Matt Brintle

Record: 1-8

All-State: none

CIAC state tournament: Did not qualify